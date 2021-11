Instagram influencer Jaclyn Singletary Gibson was forced to take down a viral TikTok video of a private moment of her husband crying in the backyard, after major criticism from other users.On Monday (15 November), the lifestyle and fashion influencer filmed her husband Seth crying alone in the backyard. The video seemed to have been shot without his permission.The text on the now-deleted clip read: “Told my husband to go outside to take a deep breath, and I caught him crying.”Many users on the video-focused social networking service were unhappy with Ms Gibson’s action.“Every single thing doesn’t need to be exploited...

