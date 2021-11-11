Crossroads, MOA Closed on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving this year might look more like the pre-pandemic holiday you're used to. But, if you liked not having to do the cooking last year and you want to make that your new tradition, look no further. There are several restaurants in central Minnesota offering to make your meal for you this holiday. You just need to sit back, relax and get your stretchy pants ready. If you're feeling the pressure of cooking your own Thanksgiving meal...maybe just don't. Let some of central Minnesota's finest restaurants take care of it all for you. Check out the local restaurants offering up Thanksgiving meals to-go.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO