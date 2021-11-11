CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossroads, MOA Closed on Thanksgiving

By Jim Maurice
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED -- Crossroads Center in St. Cloud has joined the growing list of retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving day. They say they hope it will allow their tenants, shoppers, and employees to spend more time with friends,...

Central MN Restaurants Offering ‘To-Go’ Thanksgiving Dinners

Thanksgiving this year might look more like the pre-pandemic holiday you're used to. But, if you liked not having to do the cooking last year and you want to make that your new tradition, look no further. There are several restaurants in central Minnesota offering to make your meal for you this holiday. You just need to sit back, relax and get your stretchy pants ready. If you're feeling the pressure of cooking your own Thanksgiving meal...maybe just don't. Let some of central Minnesota's finest restaurants take care of it all for you. Check out the local restaurants offering up Thanksgiving meals to-go.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Taco Villa Moving Into Former Taco John’s Building in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A beloved former taco restaurant in the St. Cloud metro area is making a comeback. Taco Villa on Division Street in Waite Park closed on Christmas Eve in 2011. Bob Abel recently was able to work with the owners and acquire all the original recipes. He also bought the old Taco John's building in downtown St. Cloud and that is where he will be opening the new Taco Villa.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
16 Central Minnesota Christmas Tree Farms Near You

"It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!" It's time to start thinking about what kind of tree you want for your home this year. Some of our central Minnesota friends have already started decorating for the holidays and many of us aren't far behind them. If you're in the market for a real Christmas tree from a local tree farm this year, look no further. Here are 16 central Minnesota Christmas tree farms near you.
AGRICULTURE
Infamous Realtor’s Latest Stunt is Double Billboards of Himself

During my drive to and from home and work each day, I regularly see no less than half a dozen "Guaranteed Offer" billboards for Minnesota's golden boy Kris Lindahl. I pass a handful on I-94 between Rogers and Monticello and an equal number on Highway 10 between Monticello and St. Cloud. I've learned to tune them out. But about a month ago, I noticed side-by-side billboards for Kris Lindahl on I-94 near St. Michael. "Does the billboard company not realize they just sold Kris Lindahl billboard space next to one of his own billboards?" I thought to myself. "Surely, that's a mistake."
MONTICELLO, MN
“Animaniacs” Concert Coming to St. Paul in February 2022

Re-live your younger years with a live performance of Animaniacs in Concert. I'm old enough to remember playing PC games as a kid, and one of my favorites was the Animaniacs Game Pack. Based on the animated TV series starring Yakko, Wakko and Dot, the computer game pack featured five mini arcade games. I spent hours turning Dot's bad dreams into good ones in Smoocher, using Wakko's bad breath to belch his way through evil robots in Belchinator Too, racing around as Yakko in the frustratingly difficult Prop Shop Drop, mini-golfing Dot's way through Tee Off Mini Golf and popping balloons (and avoiding Baloney the Barney-parody dinosaur) as Yakko in Baloney's Balloon Bop.
