It didn't take long for Valve to earmark its initial batch of Steam Deck handheld gaming PCs to those who plunked down $5 for a reservation, which will begin shipping in December. Any new reservations placed are now estimated to ship sometime after the second quarter of next year. There's a window of opportunity for competitors to fill the gap, and One-Netbook is hoping to do exactly that with its own line of handheld PCs. Additionally, it's seeking testers for its newest model, the One XPlayer AMD Edition.

