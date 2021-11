A federal court judge has ruled that a former client of a Rhode Island law firm can proceed with claims alleging the firm engaged in fraud and provided incorrect legal advice. Plaintiff Aashish Kalra hired Adler Pollock & Sheehan and attorney Michael Gilleran to represent him and his company against former business partner Rakshitt Chugh, according to court documents. Kalra claims he paid the firm $2.5 million to represent him in the business dispute, but further alleges he was misled in an effort to prolong the case to increase profits.

