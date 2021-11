Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. Twelve years ago, I headed to the South Rim of the Black Canyon of the Gunnison in Colorado with my then-boyfriend. We had just moved to Colorado after graduating from college, and I wanted to explore my new home. At the time, I knew very little about hiking. Sure, I had some outdoor education experience under my belt—I had been to summer camp and gone on group hut trips in the Presidential Mountains of New Hampshire—but when it came to being self-sufficient on the trail, I was a total newb.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO