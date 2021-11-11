CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UConn names Jim Mora head coach

National football post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks head coach Jim Mora is taking over the downtrodden program at Connecticut. Mora, who last coached at UCLA from 2012-17, will join the Huskies (1-8) as an assistant coach for the final three games of this season before beginning his tenure as UConn’s 32nd head...

www.nationalfootballpost.com

Randy Edsall was earning $1.256 million as he steered the UConn football program into oblivion. Will the school’s annual investment of $1.5 million into Jim Mora lead to a revival of the team that’s lost 34 of its it past 38 games and plays before a dwindling fan base?. Mora,...
Jim L. Mora, has been named as the next head football coach of the University of Connecticut, as announced by director of athletics David Benedict on Thursday, November 11. Mora will become the 32nd head coach in the program's history, which dates back to 1896. Mora will be designated as...
Connecticut announced Thursday that Jim L. Mora, the former coach of UCLA, the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons, will take over the Huskies football program following the end of the regular season. Mora has agreed to a five-year contract, which will pay him $1.5 million in his first year plus the possibility to earn an additional $200,000 through incentives. He will serve as an assistant coach through the rest of the 2021 season and take over as head coach on November 28.
Is there such a thing as a trap game for an underdog? North Carolina won an emotional game over undefeated Wake Forest on Saturday, then had to turn around and play a ranked team on a short week. The Tar Heels came out so flat against No. 21 Pitt on Thursday night you could have slid them under the locker room door. The Panthers sacked quarterback Sam Howell twice before he completed a pass. By the time Ty Chandler ran for North Carolina’s initial first down, on the last play of the first quarter, Pitt led 17-0. Final score: Pitt 30-23 in overtime. The longer the game went on, the better the Tar Heels played; they just spotted Pitt too big of a lead. The Panthers (8-2 overall, 5-1 in the ACC), who lead the Coastal Division, get two extra days of rest before next week’s division showdown against Virginia, which must play a physical Notre Dame team Saturday night.
The University of Connecticut on Thursday hired former NFL and UCLA coach Jim Mora to lead its football program. Mora, 59, has been working as a television analyst after six seasons at UCLA (2012-17), leading the Bruins to a 46-30 record. “Jim is a proven winner, a man of integrity...
Jim Mora has lived a charmed football life. He’s the son of a longtime NFL coach, held marquee head coaching jobs in college and the NFL, and even worked as a football commentator for multiple networks. Since being fired at UCLA in 2017, Mora has yearned to return to coaching....
UConn is still laboring on the hamster wheel of college football, insisting it will get somewhere despite running in place for so long. The latest swing is the hire of Jim Mora Jr., who spent 6 seasons at UCLA going 46-30, and 29-24 in the Pac-12. In his first four seasons with the Bruins he took them to bowl games every year, and won 10 games twice. But his only trip to the Pac-12 title game was in his first year, and success kept dwindling after that. Following back-to-back losing seasons he was fired in 2017.
SYRACUSE, NY
Desperately in need of a spark, UConn football turns to Jim Mora Jr. as the program's next head coach with hopes that he turns around a program that struggled mightily since its first run under Randy Edsall. The school announced Mora as its next head football coach Thursday, signing him to a five-year deal through the 2026 season, and Mora will earn $1.5 million during his first year.
One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
TEXAS STATE
In a sentence we never imagined we'd type, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are currently on top of the college football world. Well, not the very top, but they did crack the AP Top 10 for the first time in program history on Sunday (they're ranked 10th), and their former running back Kenneth Walker is now a Heisman frontrunner over at Michigan State. So, yeah, everything is coming up Deacs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
