CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Research: Medicare Advantage have overpaid by more than $100B since 2010

By Fred Schulte, Kaiser Health News
benefitspro.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwitching seniors to Medicare Advantage plans has cost taxpayers tens of billions of dollars more than keeping them in original Medicare,...

www.benefitspro.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Motley Fool

4 Signs You Need a New Medicare Advantage Plan

Medicare Advantage enrollees can choose between different plans. Between now and Dec. 7, you can change your coverage for 2022 during Medicare's open enrollment. You may want to consider a new Advantage plan if your current plan has its share of shortcomings. Medicare's fall open enrollment is now in full...
DIABETES
KTEN.com

Average Cost of Medicare Supplemental Insurance

When you reach retirement age, Medicare insurance offers basic medical insurance protection for your health needs. However, this coverage is basic and does not cover all of the costs for covered medical services and supplies. Medicare supplemental insurance policies are known as “Medigap insurance” and they fill in the gaps of Medicare coverage. A financial advisor could also help you create or adjust a financial plan for your medical care needs in retirement. Let’s break down the average cost of Medicare supplemental insurance.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Advantage
Canyon News

What Happens If I Chose The Wrong Medicare Advantage Plan?

UNITED STATES—Hello Toni: I recently attended a Medicare Advantage meeting because my Medicare Supplement Plan F is costing me $220 a month and was going to join. A friend introduced me to your articles explaining the various Parts and Plans of Medicare. Now I am having second thoughts. My question...
newspressnow.com

Consumers urged to use caution with Medicare coverage

A local insurance agent is urging people to make sure Medicare Advantage plans are a good fit before signing up for one. Ads that include celebrity spokespeople promote Medicare Advantage plans, a specific type of coverage available for those who qualify for Medicare. The ads promote a variety of coverage with promises such as “no additional costs to you,” but Jerry Makison, a local insurance agent who sells Medicare plans, said while the advantage plan could be beneficial for some, it may not be right for everyone.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Syracuse.com

Medicare Part B premium increase for 2022 is biggest ever

Medicare recipients are in for the biggest premium hike in the program’s history next year. Monthly premiums for Medicare Part B will increase by $21.60 in 2022, rising from $148.50 to $170.10. That’s an increase of nearly 15% and works out to a jump of $259.20 over the whole year.
ECONOMY
Kaiser Family Foundation

Medicare Advantage 2022 Spotlight: First Look

Over the last decade, Medicare Advantage, the private plan alternative to traditional Medicare, has taken on a larger role in the Medicare program. In 2021, more than 26 million Medicare beneficiaries are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan. This brief provides an overview of the Medicare Advantage plans that are available for 2022 and key trends over time. (A separate overview of the 2022 Medicare Part D marketplace is also available.)
TEXAS STATE
Sandusky Register

Pick the right Medicare plan

The pandemic has made it clearer than ever -- maintaining good health is critical, and it all starts with having a health plan that works for you every day, and especially in times of greater need. If you qualify for Medicare, the Medicare Annual Election Period (AEP), which runs from...
HEALTH
californiahealthline.org

Democrats’ Plans to Expand Medicare Benefits May Pinch Advantage Plans’ Funding

“Did you think we wouldn’t notice?” an older woman says, speaking into the camera. “You thought you could sneak this through?” an older man later adds. Others warn that Washington is “messing with” their Medicare Advantage health coverage and trying to raise their premiums. But the television ad, paid for...
POLITICS
Arizona Capitol Times

Medicare Advantage builds stronger, healthier communities

In 2004, I was the victim of a random drive by shooting. The injuries I sustained left me paralyzed from two inches below my collarbone, and my life was forever changed. Before the shooting, I was a successful businesswoman and the primary provider for my family. However, my injuries left me in a coma for a considerable period of time. I lost my health insurance during this time. When I was able to return home, I struggled to stay afloat, and eventually lost my home and declared bankruptcy due to $1 million in medical debt. I was forced to confront my new health condition and impending poverty in one fell swoop.
AMERICAS
Herald-Dispatch

Nancy Atkins: Medicare Advantage should be preserved

As a nurse practitioner and retired commissioner of the West Virginia Medicaid program, I have come to value the importance of health care coordination and having a medical home. Having a medical home is a model of care in which patients are engaged in a direct relationship with a chosen provider, be they physician or advanced practice nurse, who helps coordinate the care. Included in this model should be a case manager to assist a patient navigating the health care system. Medicare Advantage offers these options for seniors who are covered by that type of Medicare plan.
HEALTH SERVICES
American Council on Science and Health

Medicare Advantage? To Whom?

If you believe TV commercials, Medicare Advantage (MA) programs are fantastic. For no additional cost, and in some cases for a reduction in Medicare premiums, beneficiaries get their Medicare benefits and other health perks. Those perks include free vision and hearing care, including eyeglasses and over-the-counter medications and supplies for some.
federalnewsnetwork.com

Enhance your coverage with Compass Rose Medicare Advantage

A week or so before interviewing Sherri Hebert, the vice president and chief operating officer of Compass Rose Benefits Group, I called an old friend and news source for some help and advice. Reporters, like lawyers, like to know the answers before they ask the questions. In this case, the pro was Walton Francis. He literally wrote the book, the Consumers’ CHECKBOOK Guide to Health Plans for Federal Employees. He is the living authority on the plans. I wanted to get his take on Medicare Advantage and planned to discretely ask him about Compass Rose. I purposefully did not tell him I had the interview coming up. It turns out I didn’t have to be so clever. He mentioned Compass Rose as a superior example of an outfit going above and beyond to take care of its troops. He mentioned that the Cold War intelligence population is aging and Compass Rose has a reputation more making sure members age well, don’t get caught up in red tape and that the staff, from the President on down, get personally involved in getting the best deal for members. That dovetailed with the interview later when Hebert makes that point and identifies an example of the President of Compass Rose going to bat for a member.
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Medicaid, Medicare Overpaid Billions of Dollars, Report Finds

Federal health-care programs continue to shell out billions of dollars in improper overpayments each year, a new HHS report shows. Medicaid paid out nearly $98.4 billion in overpayments from July 2020 through June 2021, accounting for about 21.6% of total program reimbursements, the Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy