CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Caroline Lagerfelt Says Her Character is One ‘Who Thinks on Her Feet’

By Michael Freeman
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uIIXR_0ctikFRn00

In the Law & Order universe, being able to adapt and think on the fly is a critical skill that has saved characters many times. This quality is one Law & Order: Organized Crime star Caroline Lagerfelt says her character has in spades.

Speaking to CinemaBlend about the latest happenings on Organized Crime, Lagerfelt talked about her character, Agnes Bogdani, among other things. Though Agnes may not speak conventionally and has trouble communicating without Reggie, she’s incredibly observant. Noting the scene with the court reporter in a recent episode, Lagerfelt says Agnes is quick-thinking.

“I think she is somebody who thinks on her feet,” Lagerfelt stated. “You see that in the scene where she’s doing her written testimony. You know, she looks at the young court reporter, she sees she’s wearing cheap shoes, you know, cheap worn bag. She’s bored. She hates her job. She’s watching her the whole time and trying to think, ‘Can I? Yes. She obviously needs money.’ I mean, she sees that she’s poor. She’s vulnerable. She has a horrible, boring job that she hates. And I think that she thinks on her feet.”

Expanding on that, she said Agnes capitalized and made it so the clerk “can’t say no.” She cited another example from episode 8 of season 2. “And then you’ll see, you know, in Episode 8, she gets arrested. But she wasn’t planning on getting arrested. I think she’s planning all along, to get away with her and her son. But she’s not going to betray the organization.”

Clearly, Caroline Lagerfelt’s character isn’t one to be messed with. Keeping an eye on Agnes seems crucial at this point.

Caroline Lagerfelt Also Feels Agnes is ‘One of the Brainiest People’ in the Operation

Caroline Lagerfelt seems to have nothing but praise for her Law & Order: Organized Crime character. In the same interview with CinemaBlend, Lagerfelt also commented Agnes is “one of the brainiest people” in the operation.

Using the previously-mentioned court reporter in an Organized Crime episode to issue a warning for her, the reporter was later murdered. Lagerfelt weighed in on whether Agnes knew of the reporter’s fate, and the actress seems to think so. “I personally think that Agnes is one of the brainiest people in the whole operation. And I think that she definitely knew that there was a possibility, a strong possibility. She had no way of knowing who was going to be in that office, whether it was going to be Albi. I mean, she was sending her to Albi, but whether Kosta was going to be there.”

Concluding, Lagerfelt notes Albania stressing the importance of honor. On that note, she fears Agnes did in fact have a “pretty good idea that it very probably would happen.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Fans Weigh on on the ‘Last Person’ They Would Cross from the Show

Most of us are happy to leave the work of taking down the Albanian mob from the inside to Elliot Stabler and his undercover Eddie Wagner persona. He’s finally ready to do precisely that on the latest episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime. But the NYPD’s efforts only managed to bring down the lower-ranking members of Jon Kosta’s crew. It has fans wondering. Which of the Albanian gang leaders would they least want to throw down with on the show?
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caroline Lagerfelt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Crime#The Law Order#Cinemablend
Cinema Blend

Law And Order: Organized Crime Actor Reveals A 'Magic Moment' Following The Explosive Cliffhanger

The end of Stabler’s undercover arc in Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 is fast-approaching, and the aftermath of the gym explosion and escape of the KO mobsters means that the final chase is bound to be intense. Agnes Bogdani’s refusal to break “besa” meant that Albi, Kosta, and others got enough of a warning to make a run for it, and it’s clear that at least Albi and Kosta will be on the run. And according to actor Vinnie Jones, Albi’s flight for freedom will involve a “magic moment” between Albi and his wife.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 7 Online

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 7, the detectives put pressure on Reggie and Agnes to try to close the case against the KO. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 7 revolves around the cops' attempt to close in on the Kosta Organization. When Reggie...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Law & Order revival casts Burn Notice star as major character

Law & Order, the original version and the grandaddy of police procedural dramas, is coming back after a lengthy hiatus. The show was cancelled after season 20 back in 2010, but the new episodes will see the show pick up where it left off. As reported by Deadline, the show...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinema Blend

Law And Order: Organized Crime Star Breaks Down The Big Betrayal And What Comes Next In Season 2

The stakes are higher than ever on Law & Order: Organized Crime, with the Organized Crime task force closing in on the Kosta Organization and the KO not having much of anything to lose by going rogue. The explosive cliffhanger at the end of the latest episode was the result of some big reveals and even bigger betrayals, with some breaking “besa” while others stuck with the family. The biggest betrayal resulted in the KO getting enough of a warning of the NYPD closing in to run. Caroline Lagerfelt, who plays Agnes Bogdani on Organized Crime, broke down what happened and the coming fallout.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Is 'SVU' Character Eddie Skinner Posing as Jon Kosta on 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'?

In the Season 12 finale of Law & Order: SVU that served as Elliot Stabler's (Chris Meloni) last show, fans were introduced to Eddie Skinner, played by actor Michael Raymond-James. In Episode 24, the SVU squad’s case involved a rape victim who was supposed to testify soon and then was shot and killed, with her daughter bearing witness to the entire incident. The victim, Annette Fox (Alice Barrett), tried to fight off her attacker, but he pulled out a gun and shot her in the head.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Why Law And Order: Organized Crime's Stabler Courtroom Scene 'Totally Freaked Out' One Star

Spoilers ahead for Episode 8 of Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 on NBC, called “Ashes to Ashes.”. Law & Order: Organized Crime spent the first arc of Season 2 with Stabler undercover and taking terrible risks to try and take down the Kosta Organization of Albanian mobsters from the inside. After several close calls and multiple bodies dropping, "Ashes to Ashes" delivered a courtroom confrontation that could have cost him his life. And it wasn’t from Albi or Kosta or even Reggie that Stabler was nearly shot, but by Agnes Bogdani. Actress Caroline Lagerfelt, who really got to flex her acting muscles over the past two episodes, spoke with CinemaBlend about the courtroom scene and what "totally freaked" her out about it.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Villain Calls Work With Christopher Meloni the 'Best Acting' of His Life

Christopher Meloni can elevate a show just with his presence, especially when he plays Detective Elliot Stabler. Even a veteran actor like Vinnie Jones was in awe of the star while making Law & Order: Organized Crime this year. Jones, who stars as the Albanian mobster Albi Briscu, told Entertainment Tonight that Meloni helped bring out the "best acting" he has ever done. Jones gets one more chance to impress Law & Order fans in Thursday night's episode, "Ashes to Ashes," which will tie-up the Albanian mob story of Season 2.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

291K+
Followers
29K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy