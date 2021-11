Daphne David has been named the new Chief Executive Officer at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage and TriStar Mt. Juliet ER. “I am grateful to have joined TriStar Summit Medical’s amazing team of caregivers,” David said in a news release. “I have had the honor of witnessing the compassion our colleagues portray to our patients, our community. This team truly cares like family as every patient is at the center of everything we do. I look forward to working alongside this team as we grow and continue the legacy of providing excellent care to our community.”

