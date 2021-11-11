CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams at 49ers Week 10: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

By Nicholas Cothrel
 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams will hit the road for their second primetime showing in two weeks as they'll play under the bright lights of Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers.

Recent history suggests the 49ers have the Rams' number, but in how the season has played out this far, L.A. has every reason to be confident in this road contest. The oddsmakers currently have the Rams set as 4-point favorites.

While the Rams have run out an offense that ranks top five in many categories across the board, the 49ers' offensive efforts have largely been mediocre as they shuffle through quarterbacks with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance both getting reps up to this point.

Sunday's telecast will feature Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese on the call.

Be sure to follow us here at RamDigest.com for all the latest updates. Listed below is how to watch, listen and live stream on Sunday.

Game Information: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Current Records: Rams (7-2), 49ers (3-5)

Odell Beckham Jr. Details His Decision That Led Him to Sign With the Rams

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. took to the podium on Saturday, discussing his decision to sign with the Rams.

9 hours ago

Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 10 at 49ers

The Rams have released their Saturday injury report ahead of the Week 10 game against the 49ers.

11 hours ago

Rams Expect OLB Von Miller to Play in Week 10 vs. 49ers, Barring Any Setbacks

Rams OLB Von Miller is trending in the direction of playing in Week 10 against the 49ers.

13 hours ago

Date/Time: Monday, Nov. 15 at 5:15 p.m. PT

Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo.tv

Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

  • SI Power Rankings: Where do the Rams sit in Week 10?
  • Sean McVay on if He'd Kick the Tires on Odell Beckham Jr.: 'I Would Never Say Never'

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

