Two Rams Listed Among PFF's Top Free Agent List

Pro Football Focus released its list of the top 50 free agents ahead of the 2022 offseason and two members of the Los Angeles Rams made the list.

OLB Von Miller

Miller, who has yet to make his Rams debut after general manager Les Snead traded for the pass rusher just before the trade deadline came to a close, still remains recovering from an ankle injury, previously suffered during his time in Denver.

PFF has Miller as the fifth-best player on the list who’s set to hit the free-agent market as he plays out the final year on his contract.

With the Rams having $5 million in available cap space for next season, per Over The Cap, it's going to be a challenge to retain star players of Miller's caliber. However, Snead said just days after the blockbuster trade became made official, that the organization has already spoken with Miller's representation on what the future holds pertaining to his contract as the Rams would like to have him back beyond 2021.

PFF projects Miller to receive a deal along the lines of a two-year, $35 million contract ($26 million guaranteed).

"The projection here is driven by something we’ve seen across almost a dozen recent trades — players signing strong contracts after being acquired via an expensive draft pick trade," PFF stated. "Von Miller may not be what he was at his peak, but he’s not too far off, as his 85.6 overall grade halfway through the 2021 season ranks seventh among edge rushers."

CB Darious Williams

Williams has been a staple among the Rams' secondary for the last three years, serving as a full-time starter since the 2020 season. This season, Williams finds himself in a contract year but injuries have ultimately limited his ability to stay on the field. Williams suffered an ankle injury in Week 5, landing him on short-term injured reserve.

He just made his return to action in Week 9, where he was gradually implemented back into the fold as he encountered 60% of the Rams' defensive snaps against the Tennessee Titans.

Injuries aside, Williams has been a quality boundary cornerback alongside the All-Pro Jalen Ramsey. Williams had the best season of his career last year where he logged 44 tackles, four interceptions and 14 pass breakups.

Similar to the case for Miller, Williams may draw an intriguing market across the league given his productivity in recent seasons. PFF has Williams as their 25th best free agent this offseason.

PFF projects Williams will command a three-year, $40 million contract ($22.5 million guaranteed).

"Darious Williams was the only restricted free agent to receive the first-round tender last offseason at a value of $4.766 million, signaling how much the Rams value Williams’ contributions," PFF stated. "The move may also demonstrate their perception of how Williams is regarded league-wide if they thought a second-round tender would not have been enough to keep another club from signing Williams to an offer sheet. A very solid player opposite Jalen Ramsey, Williams has thrived in a heavy zone scheme and has physical limitations at just 5-foot-9. Nevertheless, opposing quarterbacks rarely fare well throwing into his coverage, and he deserves a payday."

