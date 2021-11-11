CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Has ‘Funny Side to Him,’ According to Costar

By Thad Mitchell
 5 days ago
We are two episodes into a brand new season of “Yellowstone” and John Dutton is already making moves to better his empire.

John Dutton is played by the one and only Kevin Costner to near perfection. Simply put — Kevin Costner is one of the best leading men that Hollywood has ever seen. On “Yellowstone” he plays the grizzled and aging cowboy and ranch owner with a real sense of pride. Costner transforms into John Dutton every time he hits the screen and it is a real treat for fans of the show to see him at his best. He is certainly at his best on “Yellowstone” Ranch. Costner has been in the Hollywood game for quite a while and is one of the most influential actors of all time. It is probably natural for other actors to be a little intimidating by his larger-than-life persona but many of his co-stars say he is a pretty regular guy when the camera isn’t rolling.

Finn Little, who plays “Yellowstone” Ranch newcomer Carter on the show, is working with Costner for the first time. In a recent edition of “Behind the Story,” Little talks about working with the Hollywood icon. He especially touts Costner’s sense of humor as a positive quality.

“Kevin, he’s a really fun actor to work with,” Little says. “He’s very professional and he’s really great. But, he also has a funny side to him.”

It comes as no surprise that Costner has a humorous side as it often shines through in interviews. Other co-stars have also noted that Costner knows how to keep it light while on set.

‘Yellowstone’ Provides Thrill Ride for Fans in Season Four

We have yet to see Carter and John Dutton interact much on the show but it is certainly a possibility in future episodes. Carter has taken up residence at the “Yellowstone” Ranch, shaking up with Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton. Finn Little and Kevin Costner did share the screen in one scene as Carter was making his way to the barn and John was heading out on a horse. Fans are eager to see the two together again as both are favorites of the show’s robust fan base.

As many expected, the season four premiere was a shot of pure adrenaline with action at every turn. The “Yellowstone” premiere saw 8 million people tune in to watch their favorite show. It was a record-breaking start for the fourth season and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

We will get our next dose of “Yellowstone” this Sunday with the third episode of the fourth season. Fans can’t wait to see what the show’s incredible writers have in store for us next.

