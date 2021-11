Odell Beckham Jr. made his Rams debut on Monday night in a matchup against the 49ers, but it wasn't exactly a night to remember for Los Angeles's new receiver. Beckham tallied just two receptions for 18 yards in Monday's 31-10 loss as he failed to find the end zone for the 10th consecutive game. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was intercepted on his second target of Beckham in the first quarter, setting the stage for an evening of frustration.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO