Herd of deer spotted swimming across Alabama lake

(CNN) — The trial over the killing of Ahmaud Arbery is expected to continue Tuesday with the testimony of a medical examiner. Three men -- Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., all of whom are White -- face charges including malice and felony murder in the death of Arbery, a Black man who was chased by the trio in vehicles and shot and killed by the younger McMichael in February 2020 near Brunswick, Georgia.

