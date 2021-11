The Blacklist is weaving a new mystery with Harold Cooper at the center. In an exclusive clip from this week's episode, "The Avenging Angel," Agent Cooper (Harry Lennix) wakes up in a random Dupont Circle parking garage with a bullet missing from his gun. With no memory of what happened the night before other than his attending a retirement party and having a drink or two, Harold returns home to his very worried wife, Charlene (Valarie Pettiford). And he has more reason for concern when she tells him she got word that their former neighbor Doug Koster, the man she once had an affair with, has been fatally shot.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO