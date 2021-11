Amazon is making a full television series based on The Wheel of Time books by Robert Jordan. Just how much material do they have to work with?. The short answer is: a lot. There are 14 books in The Wheel of Time series, 11 of which were written by Jordan and three of which were written by Brandon Sanderson, who stepped in to complete the series after Jordan died. And not only that, but each of these books averages out to about 826 pages a piece, so not only are there a ton of books, but they’re huge. Amazon will be busy for a long while.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO