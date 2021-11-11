CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, announces 2022 model year lineup

By Adam Sinclair
 4 days ago
Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, today announced its 2022 model year lineup, featuring updated technology and new accessories across its cruiser, bagger and touring models. In addition, the complete 2022 Indian Motorcycle lineup returns with fresh colors across each model lineup. “Rider feedback continues to be at the...

Matt Gregoire
4d ago

To bad it’s not really Indian. It’s been bought and sold over and over and is now owned by Polaris as a rebadged victory.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Riding Motorcycle#First Motorcycle Company#Indian Motorcycle#Ride Command#The Ride Command#Navigation#Ridecommand#Powerplus
Speedway Digest

NHRA Factory X presented by Holley coming in 2022

The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) today announced an exciting new Factory X (FX) exhibition racing class for the 2022 season. Known as NHRA Factory X presented by Holley, the FX category will bridge the gap between Factory Stock Showdown and Pro Stock, and will be reserved for 2019 and newer manufactured automobiles, including the Chevrolet COPO Camaro, Dodge Challenger Drag Pak and Ford Mustang Cobra Jet.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Clever Solutions Are Hidden Beneath the Surface of the All-New Atlanta Motor Speedway

Paving a racetrack, particularly one as steeply banked as the all-new Atlanta Motor Speedway, is no small undertaking. “A lot of technology has gone into how and what we use to put down the asphalt," said Steve Swift, Senior Vice President of Operations and Development for Speedway Motorsports. "Any time that you’re putting machinery on 28 degrees – it’s not meant to be there. So there’s a lot of technology that goes into that to make sure the engineering is right, the angles are right, and you’re getting the proper compaction and you’ve got your weight distribution correct."
ATLANTA, GA
