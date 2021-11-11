CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Organon's stock slides after announcing deal with Forendo Pharma

By Jaimy Lee
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Shares of Organon & Co. were down 6.7% in trading on Thursday after the company said it plans to acquire Forendo Pharma, a privately held company...

Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For November 15, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE: WMG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion before the opening bell. Warner Music shares rose 2% to $49.30 in after-hours trading. Vicinity Motor Corp....
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) slumped 0.48% to $679.33 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.00% to 4,682.80 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Netflix Inc. closed $11.64 short of its 52-week high ($690.97), which the company achieved on October 29th.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) increased by over 3% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) increased by over 3% pre-market today. Investors are responding to a report that activist investor firm Mantle Ridge built up a $1.8 billion stake in Dollar Tree, according to The Wall Street Journal.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 1.68% to $235.07 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.04% to 15,853.85 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $262.42 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
#Stock#Forendo Pharma#Organon Co#Merck Co Inc
www.kiplinger.com

Buffett Buys Royalty Pharma, Floor & Decor, Exits Merck in Q3

Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B) latest Form 13F hit Monday evening, revealing the stocks Warren Buffett and his team bought and sold during the third quarter of 2021. And Buffett & Co. skewed bearish yet again. Berkshire Hathaway was once again a net seller during the three months ended Sept. 30. The...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow falls nearly 50 points on losses in UnitedHealth, Walgreens Boots shares

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading down Monday afternoon with shares of UnitedHealth and Walgreens Boots delivering the stiffest headwinds for the index. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 42 points, or 0.1%, lower, as shares of UnitedHealth (UNH) and Walgreens Boots (WBA) have contributed to the index's intraday decline. UnitedHealth's shares are down $6.80, or 1.5%, while those of Walgreens Boots have fallen $0.48 (1.0%), combining for an approximately 48-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Walt Disney (DIS) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tenet Healthcare offering $1.45 billion of nine-year high-yield bonds

Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp. said Tuesday it is planning a private placement of $1.45 billion of nine-year, high-yield bonds. Process will be used to fund the acquisition of Surgical Center Development #3, LLC and Surgical Center Development #4, LLC's ownership interest in a portfolio of 92 ambulatory surgery centers and certain other related assets, the company said. Any remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of debt, for working capital and capital expenditures. Tenet shares were slightly higher premarket and have gained 101% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

MercardoLibre stock sinks after equity offering priced at a 5.1% discount

Shares of MercadoLibre Inc. sank 5.6% in morning trading Tuesday, after the Latin America-based e-commerce platform said it raised $1.55 billion through public stock offering of 1 million shares that priced at a discount. The company said the offering, plans of which were announced late Monday, priced at $1,550.00 per share, which was 5.1% below Monday's closing price of $1,633.21. The 1 million-share offering represented 2.0% of the shares outstanding as of Nov. 3. The stock has declined 14.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 gained 4.8%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Kraton to increase prices on its CTO refinery products by 15% to 20% effective Jan. 1

Kraton Corp. said Tuesday it is planning a general price increase of 15% to 20% across its CTO (crude tall oil) refinery products and derivatives, effective Jan. 1. The Houston-based company makes specialty polymers and bio-based products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, that are used in a range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. It is one of a number of companies raising prices to combat inflationary pressures and the impact of supply chain snags on their business. Kraton shares were not active premarket, but have gained 65% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.
INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Mack-Cali stock slides after Amazon fails to sign lease in Jersey City

Mack-Cali (NYSE:CLI) stock drops 3.0% after a report that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) decided not to rent ~400K square feet on space from the office REIT in Jersey City, New Jersey. Early in November, Bloomberg reported that the e-commerce giant was close to signing a lease for the space at Harborside 1. The deal fell apart at the last minute, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
MarketWatch

Faraday Future stock gets downgrade on 'uncertainty' around disclosures

Analyst Dan Ives at Wedbush on Tuesday lowered his rating on shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. to the equivalent of hold, due to "uncertainty at a pivotal moment," he said in a note. Electric-car startup Faraday Future, which became public through a SPAC deal in July, said late Monday it was delaying regulatory filings while a board of directors' committee reviews allegations of "inaccurate disclosures." That's a "clear risk that changes the Faraday story for the near-term," Ives said. "The stock gets put squarely in the investor penalty box until this overhang clears," he said. Ives is one of three analysts following the stock, according to FactSet. At the time of its debut on the Nasdaq, Faraday Future said its its luxury electric crossover FF 91 was coming to market next year.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

