Yes, we're the capital city of the state known for its famous potatoes. But you know what? We can serve up a mean burger to put next to those crispy, golden fries, too!. Boise, no doubt, is home to the most famous burgers in Idaho thanks to Man v. Food host, Adam Richman. While Big Jud's wasn't the main eating challenge on on the episode Richman shot in the City of Trees, he did dig into what used to be called their "Double Big Jud," a mammoth burger made of two one pound patties, 10 pieces of bacon, two layers of mushrooms and blue cheese crumbles. After the episode aired, they renamed the $40 burger after the show.

BOISE, ID ・ 14 DAYS AGO