The war on 'wokeness'

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLanguage is extremely powerful. The stories it tells become our greatest religions, the credos of great nations and the mantras of our greatest wars. The ways in which we define people and things can be liberating or trammeling; they can advance the cause of liberty and equality or cause societies to...

www.startribune.com

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Bret Stephens: Why Wokeness will fail

American history is, in many ways, a story of grand protests. They generally come in two types. There are protest movements that, even in ferocious dissent, believe that the American system is ultimately geared to fulfill its inner promises — of equality, unalienable rights, the pursuit of happiness, e pluribus unum, a more perfect union.
@JohnLocke

Fighting Wokeness Effectively

Christopher Rufo offers American Spectator strategies for combating the woke. As I have reflected on the battles of the past year, I have discerned six principles for fighting against the ideologies of the Left, which might prove useful to other writers, activists, and political leaders:. Fight ideologies, not individuals. Much...
thecorryjournal.com

Education’s woke up call

Former U.S. House Speaker Tip O’Neill notably said, “all politics is local” and at its most fundamental is your school board. It is the only political office that a Pennsylvania state employee can actively seek. It is also the most crucial when you consider who and what the politicking directly impacts and influences – children.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Maureen Dowd: Wokeness derails the Democrats

In Shakespeare, when characters want to fulfill their desires, they escape to what’s been called the Green World. And that’s what Democrats promised voters: that they could leave behind the vitriol and aggravation of Donald Trump’s America and escape to an Arden that was cool, calm and reassuring. Democrats violated...
State
Virginia State
Washington Post

Wake up to these ‘woke’ distortions

The word “woke” once meant something, kind of. But now it’s just an empty, all-purpose insult hurled by conservative propagandists, anti-vaccine fabulists, lazy journalists and people who don’t want to know our history. Give it a rest, folks. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Republicans accuse...
Washington Post

The artificial controversy over Biden and ‘Negro,’ explained

Overall, President Biden’s speech on Veterans Day was unremarkable. Presidents give solemn speeches with regularity, and the content is generally pretty predictable. And yet a controversy erupted anyway, pulled from the wispy ether like magic. The tumult centers on this passage:. “I’ve adopted the attitude of the great Negro —...
MSNBC

Maria Teresa Kumar: Has “Woke” become un-woke?

If you listen to conservatives, the far-Right and even some moderate Democrats, you might think the so-called “Woke Mob” is to blame for America’s problems. “Woke” has become so weaponized by the Right that the term itself has become un-woke. Obamacare, abortion rights, same sex marriage, covid relief, minimum wage, the child tax credit, climate justice and just about everything in the bipartisan infrastructure bill, were all considered too progressive to ever be reality at one point in time. But in 2021, all of those life-changing policies are now the norm. And it doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or a Republican, all Americans benefit from these policies. “Woke” is not a detriment to this nation. It’s addressing the root cause of systemic inequities we face because moderates have failed to walk in the shoes of most Americans. Woke is the mandate from the majority of multicultural Americans who voted their hearts out in 2018. The tide is turning in America. And voters are realizing, not only that change abounds, but that they are the primary facilitators of change.Nov. 14, 2021.
Person
Charles M. Blow
Person
James Carville
Person
Donald Trump
inquirer.com

These women are white, with no college degrees — and in the driver’s seat of American politics | Will Bunch

Tuesday felt like anything but an off-year election in the western mountain hamlets and far-flung D.C. exurbs of Virginia. Voters turned out for a 2021 gubernatorial race in unusually large numbers, and a surprisingly large number of Virginians said they were energized by the out-of-nowhere rise of the perceived issue of “critical race theory.”
Sentinel & Enterprise

Finley: Voters wake up to woke madness

Voters jerked the steering wheel away from far-left progressives on Election Day and moved their states and communities back toward the middle lane. In Democratic strongholds across the nation, balloting went against the woke ideology that liberals have been pushing on Americans over the past two years. “It was a...
#American#Democrats#Republicans
Washington Post

Trump supporters’ logic of political violence should alarm us all

A disturbing question now hangs over the conduct of American politics. “At this point,” said an audience member at a recent pro-Trump event, “we’re living under corporate and medical fascism. This is tyranny. When do we get to use the guns?” As the crowd applauded, the man persisted: “No, and I’m not — that’s not a joke. I’m not saying it like that. I mean, literally, where’s the line? How many elections are they going to steal before we kill these people?”
Fox News

Joy Reid fumes over Biden approval rating, calls Americans ungrateful: 'I guess they spent the whole $2,000'

Far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid derided and mocked Americans Monday for not being sufficiently grateful to President Biden, snarking they must have already spent their stimulus checks and aren't happy anymore. During a discussion with left-wing historian Michael Beschloss on "The ReidOut," Reid fumed over Biden's poor approval rating, with...
NewsBreak
Society
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Kamala Harris is probably the worst vice president in American history

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich joined "Hannity" Monday reacting to CNN's "devastating" report on the "backbiting" tensions in the White House. NEWT GINGRICH: I think she actually accomplished something very historic. She got CNN, historically the strongest supporter of Liberal Democrats, to run an entire story pointing out that the President's team and the Vice President's team are fighting internally, in a very ferocious way. I've never seen CNN do anything that would be harmful to Joe Biden. This story was devastating, and I think it starts with a simple fact. Biden's at 38 percent approval. She's at 28 percent approval. Powerful people wake up in the morning. They go, "it can't be me. So I wonder who's doing this?" So the Biden people say it's all Harris's fault. The Harris people say, you know, if only he was using her correctly.
U.S. POLITICS

