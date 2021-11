The owner of a Georgia property, which the three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery claimed to have been defending, agreed during a deposition that it was “normal” and “common” for visitors to come in and out of the under-construction home. He also testified that the Black man spotted in his surveillance footage, believed to be Arbery, did not damage or disturb his property in any way.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO