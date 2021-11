One of the Lehigh Valley’s most hallowed holiday traditions is back, and advanced tickets are now on sale. Lights in the Parkway is celebrating its 25th year of sparking some holiday magic along the Lehigh Parkway. The lights display will start welcoming carloads of holiday cheer on Nov. 26 and will do so until Dec. 31 (except or Christmas Day).

