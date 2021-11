Who you serve: The Center for Veterans Issues, Ltd. (CVI) provides housing and supportive services to help improve the quality of life for ALL veterans, their families, and the communities in which they live and serve. At the core of all, Center for Veterans Issues service delivery is the veteran in need. Providing holistic services, either directly or through collaboration, certainly will improve the quality of life for veterans in need. However, the impact on the veteran’s served does not end there. The Center for Veterans Issues believes that improved quality of life for the veteran leads to improved quality of life for their families too. This, in turn, leads to stronger communities across Wisconsin and the United States.

