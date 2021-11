The Lexus LC is still an utterly gorgeous machine despite looking virtually identical to the model we first saw in 2018. That's the benefit of a groundbreaking design that retains many of the styling cues previewed by a wild concept, but everything needs a refresh now and then. The LC seems to get some styling changes on an almost monthly basis, thanks to the fact that its manufacturer doesn't seem to think that there is such a thing as too many special editions. The car is now starting to reach the end of its life, but before that happens, the 2022 LC 500 model has been lightly refreshed, keeping it fresh enough for another year of special models and unusual collaborations.

