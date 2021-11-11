A look back at the history of Veterans Day

WASHINGTON ( WWLP ) — Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served in the military. We celebrate and honor veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice.

Veterans Day occurs on November 11 every year in honor of the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” of 1918 that signaled the end of World War I, known as Armistice Day. Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for an annual observance, and November 11 became a national holiday beginning in 1938.

In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially changed the name of the holiday from Armistice Day to Veterans Day. Unlike Memorial Day, Veterans Day pays tribute to all American veterans living or deceased, but especially gives thanks to those who are still among us today and continue to make a difference in our communities.

The military men and women who serve and protect the U.S. come from all walks of life. Veterans make up a large part of our community they are parents, children, grandparents, friends, neighbors, and coworkers.

Every Veterans Day and Memorial Day Arlington National Cemetery holds an annual memorial service.

The cemetery is home to the graves of over 400,000 people most of whom served in the military.

Thanks to all the veterans past and present who served our country and helped protect us in times of war and peace.

