CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Frank Kaminsky has a career night in Suns' lopsided win vs. Blazers

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bSPXT_0ctib7Dl00

Last night at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, it felt like 2014-15 at the Kohl Center whenever Frank Kaminsky had the ball in his hands.

With Deandre Ayton sidelined for Phoenix, the Badger legend took advantage of his opportunity to pace the Suns to a 119-109 win over the Blazers. Kaminsky outdueled, yes you are reading this correctly, Damian Lillard, en route to a career-high 31 points while torching Portland in the high pick-and-roll.

The 2015 Wooden Award Winner went 12-18 from the field and 2-5 from three-point range while finishing a team high plus-16 during his time on the floor. At the free-throw line he even got some “MVP” chants from the Phoenix crowd.

It was Phoenix’s sixth-straight win, as the Suns sit at 7-3 on the young season.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Frank Kaminsky
Person
Damian Lillard
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard’s honest reaction to Frank Kaminsky’s 31-point outburst

The Portland Trail Blazers dared to deploy drop pick-and-roll coverage against Devin Booker on Wednesday night, a bet that paid off as the Phoenix Suns star scored 12 points on 5-of-15 shooting. Chris Paul fared much better in that comfort zone and overall, but still fell short of the table-setting dominance that could’ve propelled the Suns to a win over the Blazers all by itself.
NBA
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns conclude homestand with composed win vs. Hawks

PHOENIX — They all count the same, but some wins in the regular season feel bigger than others. With the Phoenix Suns winning their fourth straight game on Saturday, a 121-117 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, it was a win that held the weight of the previous three combined. “I...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns#Blazers
Arizona Sports

Landry Shamet has breakthrough night as Suns’ 2nd unit tries to settle in

PHOENIX — When the Phoenix Suns started 8-8 last year, it was their bench that did the heavy lifting. With backup point guard Cam Payne on the floor, the Suns were outscoring teams by 12.7 points per 100 possessions. Reserve center Dario Saric’s net rating was even higher, 19.0. Compare that to Chris Paul’s -0.5 and Deandre Ayton’s -3.8 and who knows how last season would have went if the bench wasn’t thriving.
NBA
Birmingham Star

Suns will try to run win streak to five in clash vs. Kings

The Phoenix Suns got off to a sluggish start on the heels of their surprise appearance in the NBA Finals. But now the Suns are finding their stride, and they look to notch their fifth consecutive victory when they visit the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. Phoenix fell to the...
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Jacked Ramsays Pregame Show: Blazers Vs Suns

Hop on in and join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague on the Jacked Ramsays pregame show as they get you ready for Wednesday night’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Phoenix Suns. The Blazers, fresh off a loss to Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers are...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Suns play the Trail Blazers on 5-game win streak

LINE: Suns -6.5 BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to keep its five-game win streak going when the Suns take on Portland. Phoenix finished 30-12 in Western Conference action and 27-9 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Suns averaged 7.2 steals, 4.3 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.
NBA
NBA

Trail Blazers Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (5-6) vs. Phoenix Suns (6-3)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (5-6) AT PHOENIX SUNS (6-3) Wednesday, November 10, 6:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Footprint Center. LAST PORTLAND WIN: 134-105, 10/23/21 (Por.) LAST PHOENIX WIN: 118-117, 5/13/21 (Pho.) CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Por.) SERIES NOTES. • Wednesday's game is the second of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and...
NBA
Florida Star

Frank Kaminsky Becoming Surprisingly Key Cog For Suns

If you had Frank Kaminsky scoring a career-high 31 points in the year 2021 on your bingo card, go ahead and pick out your lottery numbers for an automatic winner. Kaminsky’s performance on Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers, propelling the Phoenix Suns to a 119-109 win, was awe-inspiring. Kaminsky...
NBA
tucsonpost.com

Suns look to extend win streak vs. uneven Grizzlies

The Phoenix Suns tip off a three-game trip looking to build upon a six-game winning streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. The Suns opened the season 1-3 when two of their first four games were on the road, before turning things around with their current six-game run that has included five home games.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns Preview

Portland Trail Blazers (5-6) vs. Phoenix Suns (6-3) The Portland Trail Blazers move on to face the Phoenix Suns on a road back-to-back following a tight loss to the Los Angeles Clippers 117-109. Unlike previous matchups against the Clippers, this one was much closer on both sides. Damian Lillard had 27 points, while Norman Powell scored 23 points, and Jusuf Nurkic contributed 15 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists.
NBA
FanSided

Phoenix Suns Game Tonight vs Trail Blazers Odds, Prediction, Lineups

The Phoenix Suns welcome Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers to the Valley tonight, set to battle their Western Conference foes for the second time this season. During Phoenix’s first contest against Rip City, they lost by a wide margin, making tonight a fantastic opportunity to throw a tenacious returning punch.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
91K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy