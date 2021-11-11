CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Game Bound: Critical AFC West showdown between Raiders and Chiefs highlights Week 10 schedule

INDIANAPOLIS – Monday night’s Bears-Steelers game marked the official halfway point of the 2021 NFL season.

It was game 136 of 272 regular season contests. Game 137 between the Ravens and Dolphins kicks off the second half of the year.

Week 10’s marquee matchup is a critical AFC West showdown between the Chiefs and Raiders. All four teams in the division are over .500 and separated by only a half game.

KLAS-Las Vegas sports director Chris Maathuis joins Chris Hagan on “Big Game Bound” to give his take on the Silver and Black’s chances against Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes.

This week’s “Big Game Bound” will also have reports from two of the hottest teams in the league: the Titans and Patriots. Plus, the “Son of Sweetness”–Jarrett Payton is back after a week off to give his picks.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

#Titans#Afc West#Patriots#American Football#Raiders And Chiefs#Bears Steelers#Chiefs And Raiders#Klas
GREEN BAY, WI
