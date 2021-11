Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. The Flames come to town with a solid record of 7-2-3 good for 17 points and the 2nd position behind the Oilers in the Pacific division. Up front, Elias Lindholm, Johnny Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk and Andrew Magiapane are all having red hot starts with 10 points or more to their name while goaltender Jacob Markstrom has got 5 wins on the season, 4 of which were shutouts, which is far from reassuring considering how much trouble the Habs are having to score goals.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO