Arizona man who allegedly sold Mac Miller fentanyl pills agrees to plead guilty
(KYMA, KECY) - An Arizona man accused of supplying the dealer who sold Mac Miller the drugs that killed the rapper has agreed to plead guilty to a...kyma.com
This guy is in trouble for selling a famous person the drugs they made a choice to buy and take. A famous person shoots a woman on a set killing her and everyone is to blame except the famous person. A famous person performs a concert and people are screaming and begging him to stop and 8 people are killed while many more injured and everyone is to blame but the famous person. Seems famous people do no wrong.
