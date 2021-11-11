CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona man who allegedly sold Mac Miller fentanyl pills agrees to plead guilty

By April Hettinger
kyma.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KYMA, KECY) - An Arizona man accused of supplying the dealer who sold Mac Miller the drugs that killed the rapper has agreed to plead guilty to a...

kyma.com

Comments / 1

Andrea Patterson
5d ago

This guy is in trouble for selling a famous person the drugs they made a choice to buy and take. A famous person shoots a woman on a set killing her and everyone is to blame except the famous person. A famous person performs a concert and people are screaming and begging him to stop and 8 people are killed while many more injured and everyone is to blame but the famous person. Seems famous people do no wrong.

Reply
3
