AUDIO: Thomas Xavier – “Level Up”

Sean Grinsell continues to strive forwards in music with his new song R is for Redemption, contributing to the field with a mix of styles and genres. With no words, the interpretation of the song is entirely up to the listener, creating intrigue and a personal musical journey for every individual fan. This personal experience is what connects many fans to Ginsell’s work, thinking back to their own life experiences just as Grinsell reflects on his own. Whilst this can give the EP a unique meaning, it speaks to people in deepened ways. Furthermore, showcasing many different genres in Grinsell’s talented range, this new EP has something for everyone.
