Music

AUDIO: Thomas Xavier – “Level Up”

By Bslowbro
breakingandentering.net
 4 days ago

House producer Thomas Xavier has a new single out. It’s a hopping, snare-tapping...

breakingandentering.net

Comments / 0

musicfestivalcentral.com

Fergie presents ‘Level Up’ on Armada Music

Level Up sees Fergie take a step outside the DJ booth and take inspiration from the dance floor, which he says was his first love. “The Level Up concept came after having played a few festivals and seeing that I was missing some real ‘hands in the air’ party techno.” Level Up is a full-on dance floor rave anthem with many twists and turns. The track builds all the way up through the breakdown with rolling snares, synths and strings.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Tombz – “SuperMover”

House producer Tombz has a new single out on a compilation by Vibrancy. This one’s a fire-breathing banger that finds itself right at home in a dark and eerie atmosphere. There’s a repeating vocal sample that encourages to keep yourself grooving until you can’t no more. It’s a provocative heater from Tombz that serves as adrenaline-fueled escapism.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: J. McCoy – “Drone #1”

Dark ambient artist J. McCoy is out with the first of a series of drone pieces he’s working on. The cover art is a perfect visual representation; for 26 minutes we soar in night-cloaked space like an unidentified flying object discovering Earth for the first time. It’s a powerful and dense synth composition from J. McCoy; we can’t wait to hear more soon.
VISUAL ART
breakingandentering.net

VIDEO: Credentials – “Body Builder’s Lament”

Noise rockers Credentials have a music video out for “Body Builder’s Lament” off their wonderful new album “Why is My Arm Not a Lilac Tree?”. Band members Sevan Arabaijan-Lawson and Peter J. Woods are shown in work out attire, and they begin doing peculiar poses and covering themselves in powder and paint. Arabaijan-Lawson told Milwaukee Record that the song is inspired by body building culture, specifically how the layers of muscle built overtime is meant to shield the body from supposed weakness. But eventually, we all collapse and die anyway. It’s a cleverly interpretative visual from Credentials, shot by TW Hansen.
MILWAUKEE, WI
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Limber Brain – “Dream in Color”

Indie rockers Limber Brain released a new single this week – their first since last year’s record “Hindsight.” It’s a breezy dream pop tune about breaking out of the monotony of everyday life in favor of chasing your dreams. It’s easy to get caught up in a ritualistic American lifestyle, but Limber Brain encourages us to break out and shake things up a bit. We hope it’s the sign of something bigger to come from Limber Brain soon.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Tai Mistyque – “Euphoria”

R&B artist Tai Mistyque’s latest single is about being in love with someone that makes you feel things you once thought were unimaginable. With soaring backing vocals and a warm trap beat, this song is an intimate number that makes no compromises in its passionate execution. We hope there’s more to come soon from Tai Mistyque.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

VIDEO: Hektik Featuring GP El Magico – “Jugo”:

Milwaukee’s south side has a strong hip hop scene, and two of the more well established artists on the scene come together for a new music video. “Jugo” is a collaboration from Hektik and GP El Magico, with the artists not holding back an ounce of swagger. The verses in both English and Spanish are full of flexes, over a strong beat that guarantees to bounce the lowrider in the video. Both Hektik and GP have well established brands at this point, and both are known to stay active when it comes to music. Check out the video from EsGee Films and Kabron Films here:
MILWAUKEE, WI
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Barf Lord – “A Void”

Indie pop artist Barf Lord is out with his sophomore album. Get ready for a hazy ride into lo-fi joy; this record is full of catchy hooks and jangling riffs sure to get the room moving and grooving. From “A-Side Sucks” to “Of All the Good Things” there’s plenty of earworms here, while there’s also slower and more lengthy tracks like “Morning Rituals” and “This Piece of Thread (On Which We Pull)” that all demonstrate Barf Lord’s knack for both pop appeal and textural extrapolation. Barf Lord leaves much open to interpretation for the listener while still making it feel personal with “A Void.”
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Argopelter

Improvisational song trio Argopelter returned to Boone & Crockett for the first time in over a year and a half as part of their monthly residency there. Joining them for the evening was singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Caley Conway, who did a few Joni Mitchell tunes. Argopelter consists of guitarist Chris...
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

VIDEO: Ben Harold & the Rising – “Just A Ghost”

Americana-folk rockers Ben Harold & the Rising have a new video out to lead single “Just A Ghost” off their recent record “These Days.” The band is found playing on a rooftop in downtown Milwaukee, bringing an emotional performance to the poignant song dedicated to Harold’s mother and her sacrifices in life. Shot by Devon Hanley.
MILWAUKEE, WI
breakingandentering.net

Noveliss Kicks Flows on Book of Changes

If you ever wonder what happened to subterranean underground hip hop, then give Noveliss’ Book of Changes a whirl. The ten-track album is lost deep in the netherworld beneath the concrete, with no aspirations for club play or anything remotely mainstream. Such a vector, of course, is decidedly refreshing in...
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

Gregory Julas Is Bringing Old Metal Back With His Authentic Grunge Sound

Everyone goes through hard times. It is difficult but how we deal with things really affects our lives. Sometimes we need a driving force, someone to relate to, something to keep us inspired and encouraged. That inspiration for Gregory Julas is music. Pouring his heart out in his songs gets him through the hard times. He wants to use his music to in turn inspire others to live a full life.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

The Awesome Crew: This Group Will Have You Questioning Society By Addressing Current Real-Life Issues￼

Aiming to address current real-life issues, The Awesome Crew is set to raise meaningful messages for society and create awareness to bring about change. Their latest track, Everyday, aims to address the issues encompassing many inner-city black neighbourhoods, highlighting crime, poverty, and a lack of opportunity in the rawness of a classic vibe. Fans can easily find themselves connecting to the lyrics and the beat of this single, with the remix focusing on the bass and added scratching for a more classic hip-hop sound. The lyrics display the brutal reality of what is happening in everyday life, giving meaning and reflection that can provoke thought in any listener.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

Torus: With A Light And Dynamic Sound, This Artist Strives Towards Making A Powerful Mark On Music Which Will Stick With Fans For Years To Come￼

Torus has taken many inspirations for his songs so far, although his latest track, Show Me Your Love, was inspired by love itself and how powerful it is as an emotion. This artist wanted to make this song one that would show off how love has the strength to create and make things better, even when they seem impossible. Apart from the music video accompanying this track, fans will also be able to connect to the meaningful lyrics placed within the song itself. The lyrics help to convey that all anyone needs for happiness is love, enabling fans to connect in the deepest of ways.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

Synrr: Capturing The Struggles Of His Past, This Fresh Track Can Speak To Anyone Having A Difficult Time￼

Synrr continues to delve deeper into the world of music with his latest track, Oh Well, which speaks from his past struggles of cutting off negative ties from his life. It also plays with the concept of ‘making a mess’ and how you can overcome these messes. This artist hopes this piece will connect to fans through the recognition that anyone’s hardships can be defeated and dealt with properly, along with the catchy vibe that can bring a smile to any listener’s face.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

Parmy Dhillon: Laced With Personality, This Artist’s Unique Songwriting Brings A Lot Of Character To the Table￼

Artist Parmy Dhillon is back with his latest single, Red, infusing captivating production, personality-injected songwriting, and relatable sounds to impress his fans. By layering the melodies together in a cleverly crafted way, Dhillon has mastered a smooth and heartfelt sound that listeners around the globe can connect to on a deeper level. By addressing the realities of life in the catchiness of the chorus, Red is a song for the broken-hearted, those that move on, and those that can’t. Listeners can follow this deeply developed storytelling until the final bars of this piece, allowing them to reflect on their own experiences.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

FM Profit: Spreading Messages That Anyone Can Relate To, This Artist Strives To Connect To His Fans Through Meaningful Lyrics￼

Artist FM Profit has impressed his fans with his latest track, Razor Blades, which aims to show people they are not alone in their struggles of numbing the pain of reality. Listeners can easily connect with the emotion of this fresh song, with the song bringing the concept to life that clubs, drugs, drinking, music, and other things can help numb the wounds of real-life struggles. The artist hopes to portray the idea that everyone has been through a moment like this and yet can move on from it, spreading inspiration in a way that could even heal some listeners and act as a source of comfort.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

Sean Grinsell: Striving To Expand His Songwriting Horizons￼

Sean Grinsell continues to strive forwards in music with his new song R is for Redemption, contributing to the field with a mix of styles and genres. With no words, the interpretation of the song is entirely up to the listener, creating intrigue and a personal musical journey for every individual fan. This personal experience is what connects many fans to Ginsell’s work, thinking back to their own life experiences just as Grinsell reflects on his own. Whilst this can give the EP a unique meaning, it speaks to people in deepened ways. Furthermore, showcasing many different genres in Grinsell’s talented range, this new EP has something for everyone.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

B&E Weekly Jams Presented by Bublr Bikes: 11/16 – 11/22/21

While last week featured many established names, this week in Milwaukee music has a lot of newer faces making their presence felt. You can hear it all in this week’s B&E Weekly Jams presented by Bublr Bikes. Check out music from Destinee Lynn, The Appalachians, Thomas Xavier and more in this week’s selections. Don’t forget to follow Breaking And Entering on Spotify for more playlists, Patreon for exclusives, and check out this week’s playlist below:
MILWAUKEE, WI

