Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-16 01:33:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 19:43:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this morning at 930 AM PST. Target Area: Snohomish The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Snohomish River Near Monroe affecting Snohomish County. .Any additional precipitation today will be light. Precipitation in the mountains will be in the form of snow. The river will begin receding again later this morning. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Snohomish River Near Monroe. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, the Snohomish River will cause minor flooding of low pasture lands and several roads near the river. A stage of 15 feet at this location corresponds to Phase 2 in the Snohomish County Flood Warning System. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:00 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 15.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:00 AM PST Tuesday was 16.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain between 15.5 and 16 feet this morning then recede again later this morning falling below flood stage tonight. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.6 feet on 01/19/1971. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO