Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-16 04:35:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-17 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 12 feet. For the High Rip Currents, dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 11 feet. * WHERE...In Virgin Islands, beaches of eastern St. Croix. In Puerto Rico, beaches of the northeast and north central, and Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2021-11-15 21:48:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-17 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM AST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 12 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Beaches of Northwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 AM to 6 PM AST Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2021-11-16 03:48:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-17 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 12 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Beaches of Northwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2021-11-16 02:53:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-18 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach, Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2021-11-16 11:07:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-17 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 12 feet. For the High Rip Currents, dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 11 feet. * WHERE...In Virgin Islands, beaches of eastern St. Croix. In Puerto Rico, beaches of the northeast and north central, and Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2021-11-15 22:35:00 SST Expires: 2021-11-16 02:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The public is advised to take necessary precautions when driving due to hazardous driving road conditions and flooded roadways. Do not cross fast flowing water in streams and on roads. Mud and landslides are also possible along steep and mountainous areas as grounds become saturated. Target Area: Manua; Tutuila and Aunuu FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 2 AM SST WHAT...Minor flooding resulting from a surface trough east of the islands. WHERE...Tutuila, Aunu`u & Manu`a WHEN...Through 2 AM SST. IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall and runoff may cause elevated stream and drainage ditch levels. Ponding may occur on roads and low lying areas. Please take extra caution due to hazardous driving conditions. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 1035 PO ASO GAFUA NOVEMA 15 2021 ...UA IAI LE FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA E OO I LE 2 AM SST MAFUAAGA...O lologa ma tafega e mafua mai O lologa ma tafega e mafua mai uiga louloua o le tau o loo i sasa`e o le atunu`u. NOFOAGA...Tutuila, Aunu`u & Manu`a TAIMI...Se`ia oo i le 2 AM SST. AAFIAGA...O timuga mamafa ma tafega e faatupulaia ai le siisii vave o auvai. E ono tutupu ai lologa i luga o aualatele ma nofoaga aafia gofie. Faamolemole faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA Faamolemole, ia faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. Aua ne`i savalia pe uia auvai ma aualatele o loo malosi ai tafega. E ono faatupula`ia sologa mai i mauga ona o le susu o le eleelee ua iai nei. Fa`amolemole, ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga.
Effective: 2021-11-16 11:07:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-17 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 12 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and Vicinity. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2021-11-16 01:33:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 19:43:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this morning at 930 AM PST. Target Area: Snohomish The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Snohomish River Near Monroe affecting Snohomish County. .Any additional precipitation today will be light. Precipitation in the mountains will be in the form of snow. The river will begin receding again later this morning. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Snohomish River Near Monroe. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, the Snohomish River will cause minor flooding of low pasture lands and several roads near the river. A stage of 15 feet at this location corresponds to Phase 2 in the Snohomish County Flood Warning System. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:00 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 15.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:00 AM PST Tuesday was 16.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain between 15.5 and 16 feet this morning then recede again later this morning falling below flood stage tonight. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.6 feet on 01/19/1971. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2021-11-16 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-16 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berrien; Cass Locally Dense Fog This Morning Fog has developed across the area this morning. Visibilities will be variable in time and space, and could change rapidly. Visibility will drop to one quarter mile or less in places. Hazardous driving conditions may be possible. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Effective: 2021-11-16 05:14:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-18 14:31:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Whatcom .Steady rain came to an end Monday. Any additional precipitation today will be light. Flood waters will begin to recede this morning into the afternoon hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following area, Whatcom. * WHEN...Until 400 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Several structures are flooded and some sand bagging operations are continuing. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 318 AM PST, Flooding is ongoing in the warned area. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain have fallen in the last 48 hours. - Any additional rainfall amounts today will be light. - Some locations that are experiencing flooding include Sumas, Everson and Nooksack. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2021-11-17 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-17 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Richmond (Staten Is.) FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Subfreezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...Richmond (Staten Island) County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
