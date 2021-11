CAMBRIDGE — It was only natural Miranda Reed took up running. Her mom, Angela Reed, may have played a part in that. But her sister, Megan Reed, did, too. She is a 2016 Cambridge High School grad who was a three-time state sprinter for the Ridgewood Spartans, and she claimed hardware in the triple jump all three times. Megan played volleyball for the co-op between AlWood and Cambridge, as well.

CAMBRIDGE, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO