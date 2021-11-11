CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Man to plead guilty in rapper Mac Miller’s drug death

By The Associated Press
kyma.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say an Arizona man accused of supplying the dealer who sold rapper Mac Miller the drugs...

kyma.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

Mac Miller's Supplier To Plead Guilty To Giving Him Fake Oxycodone Laced With Fentanyl

The man who acted as a runner to Mac Miller's alleged drug dealer has agreed to a guilty plea in the rapper's death. Ryan Michael Reavis, 38, has agreed to plead guilty to a single federal count of distributing fentanyl, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California. He was originally arrested in Lake Havasu, Arizona in September 2019 after the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Lake Havasu Police Department served him with a search warrant and recovered a prescription pad, prescription- pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a 9mm pistol, two shotguns, a homemade silencer and "large amounts" of ammunition, according to a Lake Havasu P.D. press release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington man pleaded guilty today to a federal drug crime. According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 28, 2019, law enforcement officers conducted a controlled buy of heroin from Eric Mashawn McNeely, Jr., 30, on 8th Avenue in Huntington. The suspected heroin was sent to the West Virginia State Police Lab, which confirmed that the substance was 2.97 grams of heroin with the presence of fentanyl.
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
24hip-hop.com

Former FBI Agent Reveals Shocking Alpo Martinez Information

With the continuation of The Star Report’s Alpo Martinez marathon hilariously happening, information has emerged from the vaults. Through former FBI agent Daniel Reilly, something was revealed regarding Alpo Martinez’s alleged private life. Troi ‘Star’ Torain found the story of the former Drug Kingpin and feared serial killer, shedding light...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Miller
Radar Online.com

Dr. Dre’s Ex-Wife Pleads With Sheriff’s Department To Help Collect $1.2 Million Owed By Music Mogul In Divorce

Dr. Dre’s ex-wife is asking the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department to get involved in helping her collect over a million dollars she claims he owes her per a court order. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Nicole Young’s legal team filed a writ of execution against Dre seeking to collect $1.2 million they claim to be owed.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Rapper#Counterfeit#Drug Distribution#Ap
kyma.com

Wanted murderer shot by U.S. Marshals at Sky Harbor Airport

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Authorities said a man wanted for murder and rape in California was shot and killed after he opened fire on a U.S. Marshals task force on Friday night near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, the incident began when task force...
PHOENIX, AZ
kyma.com

Feds: Fugitive sought in California fatally shot in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service says a fugitive sought in California was fatally shot Friday night in Phoenix in an exchange of gunfire with members of federal task force. The fugitive’s identity was not released but the Marshals Service said the person killed was sought on a California warrant alleging parole violation in a case involving violent assault and rape and also was wanted in a Los Angeles homicide earlier this month. According to the Marshals Service, the fugitive began shooting at task force members as they tried to arrest the fugitive. The Marshals Service said task force members returned fire, killing the suspect.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kyma.com

San Diego police arrest parents in death of baby daughter

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Police arrested a young San Diego couple on suspicion of killing their 3-month-old daughter, but officials provided no details about how the child died or why her parents are suspected of killing her. The Union-Tribune reports authorities responded to a 911 call late Tuesday reporting the baby was unresponsive at a residence in the City Heights neighborhood. The child died at a hospital. Homicide detectives arrested the baby’s 21-year-old father and 22-year-old on Wednesday. They are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
kyma.com

Suspected money launderers in the Imperial Valley for cartels indicted

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - 29 suspected members tied to the Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco New Generation Cartel have been indicted and charged for money laundering. Enforcement officials have arrested 21 defendants throughout Southern California this last week who may have been involved in a money-laundering organization (MLO). The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Billboard

A Second Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Charge in Mac Miller's Death

Ryan Michael Reavis has pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl in connection with Mac Miller's overdose death three years ago. He's now the second man to plead guilty to that same charge in Miller's death, after Stephen Andrew Walter, the 48-year-old man responsible for supplying the rapper's drug dealer with counterfeit pharmaceutical pills containing fentanyl, entered his plea last month.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy