Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-16 04:35:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-17 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 12 feet. For the High Rip Currents, dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 11 feet. * WHERE...In Virgin Islands, beaches of eastern St. Croix. In Puerto Rico, beaches of the northeast and north central, and Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

