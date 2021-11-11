CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Effective: 2021-11-11 11:59:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-12 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-16 04:35:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-17 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 12 feet. For the High Rip Currents, dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 11 feet. * WHERE...In Virgin Islands, beaches of eastern St. Croix. In Puerto Rico, beaches of the northeast and north central, and Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2021-11-16 03:48:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-17 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 12 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Beaches of Northwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-16 02:53:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-18 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach, Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 22:35:00 SST Expires: 2021-11-16 02:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The public is advised to take necessary precautions when driving due to hazardous driving road conditions and flooded roadways. Do not cross fast flowing water in streams and on roads. Mud and landslides are also possible along steep and mountainous areas as grounds become saturated. Target Area: Manua; Tutuila and Aunuu FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 2 AM SST WHAT...Minor flooding resulting from a surface trough east of the islands. WHERE...Tutuila, Aunu`u & Manu`a WHEN...Through 2 AM SST. IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall and runoff may cause elevated stream and drainage ditch levels. Ponding may occur on roads and low lying areas. Please take extra caution due to hazardous driving conditions. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 1035 PO ASO GAFUA NOVEMA 15 2021 ...UA IAI LE FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA E OO I LE 2 AM SST MAFUAAGA...O lologa ma tafega e mafua mai O lologa ma tafega e mafua mai uiga louloua o le tau o loo i sasa`e o le atunu`u. NOFOAGA...Tutuila, Aunu`u & Manu`a TAIMI...Se`ia oo i le 2 AM SST. AAFIAGA...O timuga mamafa ma tafega e faatupulaia ai le siisii vave o auvai. E ono tutupu ai lologa i luga o aualatele ma nofoaga aafia gofie. Faamolemole faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA Faamolemole, ia faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. Aua ne`i savalia pe uia auvai ma aualatele o loo malosi ai tafega. E ono faatupula`ia sologa mai i mauga ona o le susu o le eleelee ua iai nei. Fa`amolemole, ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Coastal Calhoun, Duval, Goliad, Inland Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-16 10:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-16 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Coastal Calhoun; Duval; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak; McMullen; Victoria AREAS OF FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of fog have developed across portions of South Texas this morning. Expect visibilities around 1 mile with a few locations as low as 1/4 mile or less at times. The fog should begin dissipating after 8 AM. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road.
BEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-16 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-16 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berrien; Cass Locally Dense Fog This Morning Fog has developed across the area this morning. Visibilities will be variable in time and space, and could change rapidly. Visibility will drop to one quarter mile or less in places. Hazardous driving conditions may be possible. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Paulding, Van Wert by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-16 06:23:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-16 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Paulding; Van Wert Locally Dense Fog This Morning Fog has developed across the area this morning. Visibilities will be variable in time and space, and could change rapidly. Visibility will drop to one quarter mile or less in places. Hazardous driving conditions may be possible. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-16 03:24:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas and San Diego County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog is most likely near higher coastal terrain and inland to the mesas in San Diego County.
weather.gov

Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Delta by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-16 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-17 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents on or near the shore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels. Target Area: Delta LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Minor lakeshore flooding expected. * WHERE...Delta County. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property along the lakeshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A prolonged period of breezy southeast to south winds of 20 to 25 mph, with gusts to around 35 mph, will cause waves on Lake Michigan to increase to around 5 feet. This will combine to create the potential for lakeshore flooding, especially in prone locations, such as near the marina and Ludington Park in Escanaba.
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Inland Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-16 07:53:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-16 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland Pender FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EST THIS MORNING Temperatures across the warned area have warmed up above freezing.
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-16 03:52:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-16 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extreme caution if you must drive. In a parking lot, park into the wind to minimize the possibility of your car door hitting another parked vehicle. Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Johnson County. The strongest winds are expected to occur over far northern Johnson County including the Buffalo area. * WHEN...Until 11 PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will enhance the blowover risk for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. This includes Interstates 25 and 90. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please keep two hands on your steering wheel in case of a sudden, strong wind gust. There could be patchy blowing dust which could reduce the visibility.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Teton Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-16 02:17:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-16 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Teton Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Sweetwater County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-16 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-16 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: East Sweetwater County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Sweetwater County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will enhance the blowover risk for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. This includes Interstate 80. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please keep two hands on your steering wheel in case of a sudden, strong wind gust. There could be patchy blowing dust which could reduce the visibility.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY

