(EAST ORANGE, N.J.) -- 14-year-old Jashyah Moore has been missing since Oct. 14. Her family is pleading with her community for answers that would help bring her daughter home. "I cannot imagine what she might be going through just being away from us this long, being away from her family who loves her very much," her mother, Jamie Moore, said through tears at a press conference Friday morning. "If anybody knows anything, please, please come forward."

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO