Ludlow veteran receives help replacing roof

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A veteran in Ludlow received help in replacing the roof on his home Wednesday.

The leaky roof was replaced in one day by Roberts Roofs, Inc of Belchertown in partnership with the Home Preservation program from Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity.

The homeowner is 78-year-old Frank, who is a Ludlow native and former Army National Guard veteran. He was honorably discharged private 2nd class from the Army National Guard and ran his father’s namesake restaurant called “Frank’s Diner,” according to news release sent to 22News from Springfield Habitat for Humanity.

“It’s a homerun for me,” said Frank, who sat on his front stoop Wednesday morning and reflected on the new roof he is purchasing through Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Frank’s Diner closed its doors. Frank is still trying to financially recover the loss of his income and surviving cancer while still dealing with heart issues. He needed help replacing his home’s roof.

“This is our first project with Habitat and we’d like to do more in the future. We’re all for supporting its mission and we want to do whatever we can,” said Brian Blanchette, vice president of Operations at Roberts Roofs.

The Home Preservation program provides affordable micro-loans to qualifying homeowners who need help help with repairs.

“We want to thank Roberts Roofs for partnering with GSHFH to help this deserving veteran preserve his home for future gatherings with his family,” said Deborah O’Mara, GSHFH Family Services manager. “Frank’s children and their families come to visit often and now they can do so knowing their father’s home is well protected from the elements.”

