Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Ruled out Thursday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Siakam (rest) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the 76ers,...

www.cbssports.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pascal Siakam returning next week?

Aaron Rose: Pascal Siakam might be back next week, Nurse says. He’s hit all the check marks and might be ahead of schedule. “He’s hit all the check marks and he’s on schedule… maybe even ahead,” Nurse says about Pascal Siakam who is being cleared by surgeon in LA. “It’s close” — he says of his return. – 5:52 PM.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Raptors star Pascal Siakam’s target return date, revealed

The Toronto Raptors have received a huge boost after it was revealed that former All-Star forward Pascal Siakam is nearing his return. After undergoing surgery on his left shoulder last June, it appears that Siakam is now very close to a full recovery as he looks to re-join his team at the soonest possible time.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pascal Siakam return imminent, could come Sunday

Michael Grange: Some positive Raptors news: Pascal Siakam’s return is imminent, I’m hearing. *Could* be as soon as Sunday vs. Nets, if not then Wednesday @ Celtics. No later than Saturday vs. Detroit. Source: Twitter @michaelgrange. What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Kurt Helin @basketballtalk. Pascal Siakam to return to Raptors...
hoopsrumors.com

Agent: Pascal Siakam Could Be Back Within Two Weeks

Agent Todd Ramasar, who represents Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, told Justin Termine of NBA Today on SiriusXM NBA Radio (Twitter link) that Siakam is set to re-join his teammates on the court within two weeks. Siakam tore his left labrum in May, and went under the knife to surgically repair...
Yardbarker

Pascal Siakam is Back: What Does it Mean for Everyone Else?

The goal coming into the season for the Toronto Raptors was to tread water for the first month of the season until they could get healthy. It was always going to be a daunting task and part of the reason people were so down on the team coming into the year. How would this team that lacks so much offensive firepower get by without its best player Pascal Siakam? In a league that’s so star-oriented, that’s no easy task.
FanSided

Raptors: 3 fun lineups when Pascal Siakam and Yuta Watanabe return

The Toronto Raptors have been playing through the season with a clipped wing due to injuries sustained by Pascal Siakam and Yuta Watanabe, and they’ve been surprisingly effective despite their opening injuries. While we were all optimistic of OG Anunoby and the rest stealing a couple of wins, the thought...
Bleacher Report

Raptors' Pascal Siakam Scheduled to Return from Shoulder Injury in Next 2 Weeks

Pascal Siakam is on the verge of making his 2021-22 season debut. The Toronto Raptors forward is scheduled to return from his shoulder injury within the next two weeks, his agent Todd Ramasar told NBA Today's Justin Termine. Siakam had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder...
nbcsportsedge.com

Chris Boucher came out of nowhere for a decent game w/o Pascal Siakam

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. There were three games on Thursday night as the Raptors beat the...
chatsports.com

The wait is finally over for the Raptors’ Pascal Siakam, who will make his season debut Sunday

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors, sports season, OG Anunoby, National Basketball Association, Brooklyn Nets. It’s been fun watching Pascal Siakam as a fan and a coach. Standing on the bench, arms outstretched, exhorting his Raptors teammates every chance he got. Wandering onto the court to chat with opponents and referees A gadabout who was making the most of his idle time by being more publicly engaged than he had been in the past. It was a bit of change of character for the veteran Raptors forward and it spoke to his need to feel involved, even if he couldn’t play.
Yardbarker

Pascal Siakam's Return Spoiled by Kevin Durant & James Harden

It's been a month of anticipation for Pascal Siakam, sitting and watching on the sideline for the Toronto Raptors, waiting for the all-clear signal from his doctors down in Los Angeles. He'd become a bit of an assistant coach on the bench, or maybe a cheerleader with his wild cheering, enthusiastic gestures, and, sometimes, frustration with the referees.
Pascal Siakam to return Sunday against Brooklyn Nets

Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is set to make his season debut after missing the first 10 games to complete his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery. Raptors coach Nick Nurse told the media Saturday that Siakam will return for Sunday’s home game against the Nets (3:30 ET, League Pass). Nurse said he hadn’t decided whether Siakam will start, and that the one-time All-Star will be on a minutes restriction for the immediate future.
Raptors’ rotation adjusting with Siakam back: 'We’ve got to figure it out'

TORONTO – Good news for the Toronto Raptors: Pascal Siakam is back, seemingly ahead of schedule, and didn’t look too shabby in the minutes-restricted 25 minutes he played in his return to the lineup Sunday afternoon against the Brooklyn Nets, finishing with 15 points on 5-of-12 shooting. Bad news: The...
FanSided

How did Pascal Siakam’s return change the Toronto Raptors’ scheme?

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse had a plan to insert Pascal Siakam back into the starting lineup, and it was very on-brand. He took the progressive route, threw positional basketball to the winds, and got creative enough to play him at the center position over Precious Achiuwa against the Brooklyn Nets.
hoopsrumors.com

Raptors Notes: Siakam, Barnes, Ujiri, Rebuild

Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, who returned from shoulder surgery on Sunday vs. Brooklyn, was limited to 25 minutes and admitted he felt some fatigue in his first game action since May. “It was tough,” Siakam said, per Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca. “After my first three minutes I think I needed...
Yardbarker

Pascal Siakam Details Bouncing Back From Emotional Offseason Surgery

Pascal Siakam doesn't need any reminder of his own personal strength. He knows what it's like to be alone, to be sent away from his family to attend seminary school at 11 years old. At this point, he's become accustomed to it, having moved across the globe to pursue his basketball dreams. He's made impossible decisions in life. Back in 2014, he missed his father's funeral in order to remain in the United States and keep his visa status.
