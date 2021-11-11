Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Ruled out Thursday

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors, sports season, OG Anunoby, National Basketball Association, Brooklyn Nets. It’s been fun watching Pascal Siakam as a fan and a coach. Standing on the bench, arms outstretched, exhorting his Raptors teammates every chance he got. Wandering onto the court to chat with opponents and referees A gadabout who was making the most of his idle time by being more publicly engaged than he had been in the past. It was a bit of change of character for the veteran Raptors forward and it spoke to his need to feel involved, even if he couldn’t play.
