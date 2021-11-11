‘You’ Challenges ‘Squid Game’ in Streaming Charts

The third season of Netflix’s You premiered to big streaming numbers in the week of Oct. 11-17, coming close to unseating Squid Game in total viewing time.

You earned 1.94 billion minutes of viewing time for the week (season three premiered Oct. 15), finishing second overall behind Squid Game . The Korean hit amassed 2.25 billion minutes, down from 3.02 billion the previous week but the show’s third consecutive week over 2 billion.

Since its release on Sept. 17, Squid Game has totaled 10.65 billion minutes of viewing time.

Netflix also had a third series break the billion-minute mark as Maid stayed strong in its third week with 1.47 billion minutes. Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso (352 million minutes) remained among the top 10 originals a week after its second-season finale, and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building (317 million) grew by 28 percent a week ahead of its finale.

Shameless moved to the top of the acquired series rankings with 964 million minutes of watch time, well ahead of the second-place title, Cocomelon (662 million).

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and Prime Video.

Nielsen’s top streaming series for Oct. 11-17 are below.

Original Series

1. Squid Game (Netflix), 2.25 billion minutes viewed

2. You (Netflix), 1.94 billion

3. Maid (Netflix), 1.47 billion

4. The Great British Baking Show (Netflix), 519 million

5. Midnight Mass (Netflix), 445 million

6. Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix), 357 million

7. Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), 352 million

8. Only Murders in the Building (Hulu), 317 million

9. On My Block (Netflix), 311 million

10. Lucifer (Netflix), 307 million

Acquired Series

1. Shameless (Netflix), 964 million minutes

2. Cocomelon (Netflix), 662 million

3. The Blacklist (Netflix), 656 million

4. Seinfeld (Netflix), 581 million

5. NCIS (Netflix), 572 million

6. Criminal Minds (Netflix), 490 million

7. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 416 million

8. Good Witch (Netflix), 357 million

9. Heartland (Netflix), 352 million

10. Supernatural (Netflix), 318 million