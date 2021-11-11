CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘You’ Challenges ‘Squid Game’ in Streaming Charts

By Rick Porter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
The third season of Netflix’s You premiered to big streaming numbers in the week of Oct. 11-17, coming close to unseating Squid Game in total viewing time.

You earned 1.94 billion minutes of viewing time for the week (season three premiered Oct. 15), finishing second overall behind Squid Game . The Korean hit amassed 2.25 billion minutes, down from 3.02 billion the previous week but the show’s third consecutive week over 2 billion.

Since its release on Sept. 17, Squid Game has totaled 10.65 billion minutes of viewing time.

Netflix also had a third series break the billion-minute mark as Maid stayed strong in its third week with 1.47 billion minutes. Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso (352 million minutes) remained among the top 10 originals a week after its second-season finale, and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building (317 million) grew by 28 percent a week ahead of its finale.

Shameless moved to the top of the acquired series rankings with 964 million minutes of watch time, well ahead of the second-place title, Cocomelon (662 million).

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and Prime Video.

Nielsen’s top streaming series for Oct. 11-17 are below.

Original Series

1. Squid Game (Netflix), 2.25 billion minutes viewed
2. You (Netflix), 1.94 billion
3. Maid (Netflix), 1.47 billion
4. The Great British Baking Show (Netflix), 519 million
5. Midnight Mass (Netflix), 445 million
6. Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix), 357 million
7. Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), 352 million
8. Only Murders in the Building (Hulu), 317 million
9. On My Block (Netflix), 311 million
10. Lucifer (Netflix), 307 million

Acquired Series

1. Shameless (Netflix), 964 million minutes
2. Cocomelon (Netflix), 662 million
3. The Blacklist (Netflix), 656 million
4. Seinfeld (Netflix), 581 million
5. NCIS (Netflix), 572 million
6. Criminal Minds (Netflix), 490 million
7. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 416 million
8. Good Witch (Netflix), 357 million
9. Heartland (Netflix), 352 million
10. Supernatural (Netflix), 318 million

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computers#Squid Game#Korean#Only Murders#Disney Hulu#Prime Video
ComicBook

This Adam Sandler Hit on Netflix Is Currently the Number 2 Movie on EVERY Streaming Service

Adam Sandler's filmography has had a unique place in our popular culture, between critical hits like Uncut Gems and more family-friendly fare. It's safe to say that the actor has become popular across generations of fans — and a new piece of data from Nielsen is proving that in spades. According to the data company's latest Top 10 rankings, which chronicle the number of total minutes viewed across streaming platforms in a particular week, Sandler's 2010 film Grown Ups is trending as the second most popular film. Their rankings reveal that Grown Ups was viewed by 290 million minutes in the week of September 20th through September 26th across both Netflix and Hulu.
MOVIES
New University Newspaper

‘Squid Game’ Event

Three UCI departments — UCI Program in Global Languages and Communication, UCI Center for Critical Korean Studies and UCI International Student Excellence Programs — gathered together to host an event based on Netflix’s new television series entitled “Squid Game.”. Students had the opportunity to discuss with Kyung Hyun Kim, Professor...
TV & VIDEOS
attackofthefanboy.com

Squid Game Clone “Crab Game” is Climbing Twitch Charts

In case you’ve been under a rock for the past month, Squid Game is a battle royale-type TV show that has been standing at the pinnacle of the Netflix mountain top spawning a countless number of gifs, memes, and Halloween costumes and because of that, we now have the videogame version in Crab Game.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
