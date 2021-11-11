CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Raptors' Yuta Watanabe: Remains out Thursday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Watanabe (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Raptors: 3 fun lineups when Pascal Siakam and Yuta Watanabe return

The Toronto Raptors have been playing through the season with a clipped wing due to injuries sustained by Pascal Siakam and Yuta Watanabe, and they’ve been surprisingly effective despite their opening injuries. While we were all optimistic of OG Anunoby and the rest stealing a couple of wins, the thought...
NBA
thespun.com

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s LeBron James News

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the favorites to take home the title. However, 13 games into the season, the Lakers look more like a fringe playoff team than a true contender. Part of that is due to poor play, but a significant part is the absence of LeBron James.
NBA
chatsports.com

Entire Falcons defense officially ruled out for the remainder of the game

Injuries are something teams need to be able to deal with in the NFL. At any moment, injury can strike and the next man up has to be able to fill in. However, we have never seen anything quite like this. After struggling early this season, Atlanta’s defense just did...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuta Watanabe
The Spun

Report: NBA Coach Might Be On Verge Of Getting Fired

There are a number of NBA teams struggling through the first quarter of the 2021-22 season. But one team’s struggles could see their head coach as the first one axed if they don’t turn it around. According to NBA insiders Shams Charania and Sam Amick, Sacramento Kings head coach Luke...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Former NBA champion makes television history

A former player has gone from the top of the NBA to the top of the airwaves. Ex-Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Iman Shumpert qualified for the finale of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday. Shams Charania of The Athletic notes that Shumpert becomes the first ever former NBA player to do so.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Toronto#Philadelphia#The Toronto Sun
chatsports.com

Nerlens Noel Ruled Out vs. Raptors

Nerlens Noel’s season debut will have to wait. Blake Murphy confirmed that Noel would be his seventh straight game to start the season with a knee injury. There was optimism that Noel would be cleared to play tonight and was listed as a game-time decision heading into tonight’s contest, but the center’s debut is delayed at least one more game.
NBA
NBC Sports

James Robinson remains out of practice

Jaguars running back James Robinson played only eight snaps and had only five touches before leaving Sunday’s game with a foot injury. Urban Meyer said after the game that Robinson has a bruised heel, and after further medical testing Monday, the coach deemed Robinson “day to day.”. But Robinson has...
NFL
CBS Sports

Bills' Cole Beasley: Remains sidelined Thursday

Beasley (ribs) missed practice again Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Beasley, who briefly left this past Sunday's win over the Dolphins, now has missed back-to-back practices. What he's able to do Friday therefore should be telling with regard to the slot receiver's chances of suiting up Sunday against the Jaguars. Beasley is coming off a 10-catch, 110-yard effort (on 13 targets) in Buffalo's Week 8 win over Miami.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
SportsGrid

Donovan Mitchell Ruled Out Thursday Against Hawks

Tony Jones of The Athletic Reports Donovan Mitchell will miss Thursday’s matchup with the Atlanta Hawks. https://twitter.com/Tjonesonthenba/status/1456382250761785347. Mitchell, who is dealing with an ankle sprain, last played in a 119-113 win over the Sacramento Kings Tuesday, playing 32 minutes, scoring 36 points, eight rebounds and six assists. A primary playmaker for the Jazz, Mitchell has averaged 32 minutes, 25 points, five rebounds and five assists per game this season. Posting a team-leading 33.5% usage rate last season, Mitchell played 53 games, averaging 33 minutes, 36 points, four rebounds and five assists per game.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes out for Monday's game against Knicks

Toronto Raptors fourth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft Scottie Barnes is out for Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Barnes suffered a right thumb sprain during Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. The Raptors announced that X-rays on Barnes' hand came back negative, but the team will continue to monitor the injury.
NBA
numberfire.com

Raptors rule out Scottie Barnes (thumb) for Wednesday

Toronto Raptors small forward Scottie Barnes (thumb) has been ruled out again for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Barnes will miss a second straight game and it's somewhat concerning that the Bulls are ruling him out a full day before they are scheduled to play. Svi Mykhailiuk started in place of Barnes on Monday and scored 15 points (5-of-7 field goals) with 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and 2 triples. Chris Boucher only played 10 minutes off the bench. Dalano Blanton logged eight minutes and recorded 4 points with 3 boards and a pair of blocks.
NBA
CBS Sports

Clippers' Serge Ibaka: Remains out Wednesday

Ibaka (back) is out Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. It remains unclear when Ibaka will debut, and he remains sidelined due to recovery from last season's back surgery.
NBA
CBS Sports

Wizards' Cassius Winston: Remains out Wednesday

Winston (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against the Raptors. Winston has yet to suit up this season. His next chance to make his 2021-22 debut will be Friday, when the Wizards face the Grizzlies.
NBA
CBS Sports

Magic's E'Twaun Moore: Remains out Wednesday

Moore (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against the Celtics. Moore has yet to play this season. Even when healthy, it's unclear if he will be a part of head coach Jamahl Mosley's rotation.
NBA
CBS Sports

Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Remains out Saturday

Bobrovsky (upper body) remains day-to-day and will not suit up for Saturday's game against Carolina, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. As such, Spencer Knight will take on the undefeated Hurricanes on Saturday, while Bobrovsky's next chance to play will come Monday against the Rangers. Look for further information regarding Bob's status in the next few days.
HOCKEY

Comments / 0

Community Policy