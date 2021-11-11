Raptors' Yuta Watanabe: Remains out Thursday

Tony Jones of The Athletic Reports Donovan Mitchell will miss Thursday’s matchup with the Atlanta Hawks. https://twitter.com/Tjonesonthenba/status/1456382250761785347. Mitchell, who is dealing with an ankle sprain, last played in a 119-113 win over the Sacramento Kings Tuesday, playing 32 minutes, scoring 36 points, eight rebounds and six assists. A primary playmaker for the Jazz, Mitchell has averaged 32 minutes, 25 points, five rebounds and five assists per game this season. Posting a team-leading 33.5% usage rate last season, Mitchell played 53 games, averaging 33 minutes, 36 points, four rebounds and five assists per game.
