CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Biden marks Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery

WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

ARLINGTON, Va. (NewsNation Now) — As Americans across the country pay tribute to those who’ve served in the U.S. Armed Services, President Joe Biden marked Veterans Day by visiting the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Biden, the father of an Iraq War veteran, is also using his first Veterans Day in office to announce an effort to better understand, treat and identify medical conditions suffered by troops deployed to toxic environments.

LIST: 2021 Veterans Day events across Tampa Bay

Biden’s new effort centers on lung problems suffered by troops who breathe in toxins and the potential connection between rare respiratory cancers and time spent overseas breathing poor air, according to senior White House officials. Federal officials plan to start by examining lung and breathing problems but said they will expand the effort as science identifies potential new connections.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BDEtE_0ctiYYkq00
    ARLINGTON, VA – NOVEMBER 10: A tomb guard of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard,” walks after a centennial commemoration event at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Arlington National Cemetery, on November 10, 2021, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wMkRh_0ctiYYkq00
    A tomb guard of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard,” stands during a centennial commemoration event at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Arlington National Cemetery, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hLykx_0ctiYYkq00
    People place flowers during a centennial commemoration event at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Arlington National Cemetery, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aNj2q_0ctiYYkq00
    An American flag is seen amongst the flowers during a centennial commemoration event at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Arlington National Cemetery, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XH0HR_0ctiYYkq00
    ARLINGTON, VA – NOVEMBER 10: A man kneels to place flowers during a centennial commemoration event at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Arlington National Cemetery, on November 10, 2021, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfShH_0ctiYYkq00
    The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is surrounded by flowers during a centennial commemoration event at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Arlington National Cemetery, on November 10, 2021, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The new federal effort is also designed to make it easier for veterans to make claims based on their symptoms, to collect more data from troops who are suffering and to give veterans more time to make medical claims after symptoms such as asthma and sinus problems develop.

Veterans Day 2021: Freebies, discounts to honor our brave

The U.S. military has been aware for years of the health risks associated with open-air burn pits. In 2013, federal investigators found a military camp in Afghanistan was operating a pit for more than five years, nearly four times longer than Pentagon rules allowed. The Defense Department has said burn pits should only be used as a temporary last resort when no other alternative trash disposal method is feasible, yet they persisted for years.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Remains of missing Korean War soldier from Dillon County to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County soldier reported missing in action in December 1950 during the Korean War will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery, according to the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Army Pfc. Michaux Turbeville, 31, was officially accounted for on Feb. 16, the agency said Wednesday. A date for the […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
abc27 News

Veterans Day ceremony held at Greenwood Cemetery in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens gathered in Lancaster at the Greenwood Cemetery on Highland Avenue on Sunday, Nov 7, for a Veterans Day ceremony to remember those who served and pay tribute to the men and women who continue to serve in uniform today. At the ceremony, there was a placing of the wreath and […]
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Arlington County, VA
Society
Arlington County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
County
Arlington County, VA
Redlands Daily Facts

Donations sought on Veterans Day to put Christmas wreaths at Riverside National Cemetery graves

A charity is seeking donations to place Christmas wreaths at veterans’ graves at Riverside National Cemetery. Contributions of $15 are sought on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, to provide live balsam fir wreaths at gravestones. The effort is being led in California and other states by Senior Veterans, Inc., a Colorado Springs veterans charity, a news release states.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Record-Courier

Gardnerville marks Veterans Day

A hall-full of Gardnerville grade-schoolers were urged to reflect on why they have Thursday off at the elementary school’s annual Veterans Appreciation Assembly on Wednesday. “When you’re at home, think about why you have the day off instead of just being excited not to be at school,” Heather Daniels said....
GARDNERVILLE, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
San Angelo LIVE!

Veterans Day Ceremony at Fairmount Cemetery

SAN ANGELO – The public is invited to the Veterans Commemorative Ceremony at 11 a.m. today at Fairmount Cemetery, 1120 West Avenue N. The keynote speaker will be Col. Matthew R. Reilman, 17th Wing Commander, Goodfellow Air Force Base. Also in attendance will be Mayor Brenda Gunter, the Central High...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KNOE TV8

Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery observes Veterans Day

Calvin is a candidate for State Representative District 16. Bradford is a candidate for State Representative District 16. Fisher is a candidate for State Representative District 16. St. Frederick High hosts drive-thru Veterans Day parade. Updated: 4 hours ago. Students lined the school with flags, signs and gifts for a...
CALVIN, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Veteran#Veterans Day#Pentagon#Iraq War#Newsnation Now#Americans#The U S Armed Services#U S Infantry Regiment#Ap Photo
Island Packet Online

How to honor a veteran at Beaufort National Cemetery on Wreaths Across America Day

The deadline to honor veterans buried in Beaufort in time for the 2021 Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, according to a news release from the American Legion Auxiliary Post 205. “We would like to raise funds to place wreaths on the headstones of veterans laid to rest at Beaufort...
Daily Orange

Oakwood Cemetery project aims to mark 80 Civil War veterans’ graves

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. After years of attempting to mark the unmarked graves of Black Civil War veterans in Oakwood Cemetery, the Historic Oakwood Cemetery Preservation Association succeeded this year. The association held an event in late September to...
SYRACUSE, NY
Whiskey Riff

George Strait Helps Raise $1.7 Million For Military Veterans At Annual Golf Tournament In Texas

George Strait is always finding ways to help and support veterans and first responders. He recently released a music video for his powerful song “The Weight of the Badge,” and in conjunction with the video release, helped tell the stories of some of the officers and first responders who were included in the video. He also just hosted his 11th annual Valqueros del Mar golf benefit (and show) that supports the Feherty’s Troops First Foundation, which helped raise an incredible $1.7 […] The post George Strait Helps Raise $1.7 Million For Military Veterans At Annual Golf Tournament In Texas first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Country
Iraq
WFLA

WFLA

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy