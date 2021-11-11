CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MPD: Woman points gun, crashes into driver repeatedly for honking

By Quametra Wilborn, Morgan Mitchell
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – One woman’s road rage has led her behind bars after police say she purposely ran her car into another woman’s vehicle three times and pointed a gun at her.

Police said the incident started in the carpool lane at Getwell Elementary on Oct. 25.

“When there’s no one out there to control traffic, you got people out there speeding. You got kids showing out, and traffic is just going haywire for a minute,” parent Mario Dye said.

Parents like Dye admit picking up their kids from school can be stressful at times.

“Yeah, I’ve gotten pretty mad but I didn’t go whip out the gun,” Dye said.

However, Memphis police said that’s exactly what Shundreka Williams did last month.

According to court documents, the victim said it all started when she was sitting in an elementary school carpool lane and a white Ford Explorer nearly hit her vehicle.

The woman said she honked at the Ford explorer but for some reason, this made the driver, who was later identified as Williams, angry. Police said Williams started arguing with the victim and even followed her into the school making threats.

The victim left the school but things didn’t stop there.

The woman told police that when she left Getwell Elementary to drop off her other child at American Way Middle, Williams continued to follow her and rammed the back of her vehicle at Getwell and American Way. The woman’s 11-year-old son was reportedly still in the car.

After the victim dropped her son off at school, Memphis police said Williams continued to follow the victim on the roadways, ramming into her two more times. Reports said Williams even threw items at the victim’s vehicle.

MPD said the third hit was so hard that it caused the victim to hit her chest on the steering wheel.

Police said Williams pulled up alongside the victim and pointed a black gun at her saying “B**** I’ll shoot you.” then drove off.

Police charged Williams with five counts of aggravated assault.

Her bond was set at $15,000. She is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 12.

