One of the most popular kratom strains, yellow vein horn kratom is a relatively rare and new kratom strain loved for its uplifting yet mellow profile. While this may sound contradictory, users of yellow horn can testify to the unique and unforgettable experience. With a high alkaloid content, premium quality yellow horn kratom is a must try!

Yellow Vein Horn Kratom Origins

Yellow horn kratom is named after the kratom leaves that have spiky and jagged edges resembling horns. Horn kratom is rarer as this variety of kratom must be cultivated on Borneo, an island in Southeast Asia that features hot humid climate and oppressive temperatures. It is more difficult to grow compared to other kratom strains. For this reason, the supply of horn kratom is unable to meet market demands.

The local farmers believe that the “horns” are due to a genetic modification that has resulted in a unique alkaloid profile with effects that are highly sought after by many kratomites. Yellow vein horn kratom is even rarer as it needs to go through a specialize drying and fermentation process that is time consuming and complex. The rarity of yellow horn adds to the reason why consumers should only buy yellow horn from reputable vendors such as New Dawn Kratom as they ensure the authenticity, purity, and safety of their product.

Yellow Horn Kratom Effects and Benefits

Yellow horn kratom has been described to be one of the more stimulating yellow vein kratom varieties. It has an average duration lasting about 2.5 hours. Some of the benefits of yellow horn kratom include:

Relaxation

Yellow horn kratom has been described to have a relaxing effect without having an excessive sedative impact. It is suitable to help take the edge off making it a great strain for users with anxiety or during situations such as social gatherings or work interviews.

Mood elevation

Users have described how yellow horn brings optimism and joy. This helps the user to feel happier and motivated to get through their tasks. As it increases their productivity level, it can help users with depression as it helps them to get up and face the world.

Energy Boosting

Described as a stimulating yellow vein variety, yellow horn can offer quite a significant amount of energy boost without causing restlessness or anxiety. Although its stimulating effects are not as much as white horn kratom, it is preferred by many kratom enthusiasts as there is stimulation without the jitters.

Pain Relief

Many kratom users have reported that yellow horn is effective at providing mild to moderate pain relief. Combined with its energy boosting effects, it is an ideal strain for analgesic purposes while increasing productivity.

Yellow Vein Horn Dosage

The dosage for yellow horn varies for each individual as every person has unique variables such as age, weight, metabolic rate, health status, etcetera. This is why users are encouraged to experiment to find their optimal dose. This can be tracked better by keeping a journal that records the dosage taken and effects achieved.

Start with 2 grams of yellow horn kratom powder. Users who tend to be more sensitive or are smaller in stature can use a lower dose of 1 gram. The effects should begin around 20 to 30 minutes and peak about 60 to 90 minutes. Always wait for the effects to peak before deciding if another dose is required. If the desired effects are not achieved after 60 to 90 minutes, users can take an additional 1 to 2 grams. This should be adequate. On average, users take a moderate dose of 2.5 to 5 grams. Heavy doses range from 6 to 8 grams. Higher doses are not recommended as it increases the risk of side effects.

There are kratom dosage calculators online that helps users to determine their average dose. It requires the input of information such as user age, weight, alkaloid percentage, and more. For those who decide not to input the required information, there is a chart available as well.

Users are encouraged to switch between different strains to reduce the likelihood of tolerance. When tolerance occurs, users will need increasingly higher doses to achieve the desired effects. This can have a negative user experience, increase the risk of side effects, and quickly become very expensive.

Yellow Horn Side Effects

As a natural herbal supplement, yellow horn kratom has little to minimal side effects. These side effects are mostly seen among beginners to kratom or when it is used in larger than recommended doses. Some of the potential side effects include:

Nausea and vomiting

Headaches

Dizziness

Irritability

Abdominal pain

Dry mouth

Constipation

It is important to adhere to the dosage recommendation without using higher doses. If the strain is no longer offering the same effects, stop using the strain and try a different strain instead. Tolerance is a very important issue that can be prevented.

Best Ways to Take Yellow Vein Horn Kratom

There are many great ways to take yellow horn kratom. One of it is the toss and wash method where users toss the kratom powder on their tongue and wash it down with any beverage. This method is preferred by most kratom veterans as it is convenient and cost effective. Yellow horn kratom powder is very versatile as it can be added to food dishes and drinks such as juices and smoothies. Some use it to make kratom shots or kratom tea. To make yellow horn kratom tea, add hot water to yellow horn kratom powder and let it steep for 5 to 10 minutes. Strain the tea and consume it plain or with added flavors such as honey, lemon, ginger, and more.

For users who prefer to hide or mask the smell and taste of kratom, opt for the capsule version of yellow horn. Capsules are also recommended for beginners and users who are on the move as the doses are accurately premeasured making it extremely convenient. There are some kratom users who opt to make their own capsules by purchasing kratom powder and empty capsules since it is a more affordable option.

Where to Buy Yellow Horn Kratom

Horn kratom can be difficult to source as this variety has a limited supply chain. Yellow horn kratom is even rarer as the process required is time consuming and complex. For this reason, users are advised to source from reputable vendors to ensure that the yellow horn kratom purchased is pure and offers the best experience.

How Does Yellow Vein Horn Compare to Other Horn Kratom Strains

Red horn kratom is best used at the end of the day as it offers relaxation, mood elevation, and pain relief. White horn kratom is a stimulating strain best used at the beginning of the day for a substantial energy boost and improved focus. This is why it is often used as a caffeine alternative. Green horn has effects that are balanced as it offers the best of both red and white horn kratom. Yellow horn kratom is a unique strain that offers the same effects of green horn kratom but has a more stimulating effect like white horn kratom.

How Does Yellow Horn Compare to Other Yellow Vein Varieties

Yellow horn kratom has a more stimulating effect compared to other yellow vein varieties. Often compared to white maeng da due to its energy boosting effects, yellow horn is able to offer the uplifting effects without being excessive.

Yellow Horn Kratom FAQs

What Forms does Yellow Horn Kratom Come In?

It comes in powder and capsule forms.

Can You Make Yellow Horn Kratom Tea?

Yes, to make it, add hot water to yellow horn kratom powder and let it steep for 5 to 10 minutes before straining it. This kratom tea can be consumed plain or with additional flavors such as honey, agave, lime, ginger, lemon, and more.

Does Yellow Vein Horn Kratom Contain Caffeine?

No, yellow horn kratom does not contain caffeine. However, it contains alkaloids that mimic the effects of caffeine.

Is Yellow Vein Horn Vegan?

Yes, yellow horn kratom is vegan. If purchasing the capsule version, remember to check that the capsules are made from plant-based ingredients as some vendors use capsules that are made from gelatin, a bovine source. This means that it is no longer vegan friendly.

Is Yellow Horn Kratom Tested Before It Is Sold?

Testing of yellow horn kratom depends on the kratom vendor. While most reputable kratom vendors such as New Dawn Kratom test their products regularly for purity and contaminants, the testing procedure is entirely up to the vendor itself. For this reason, users are encouraged to purchase products from trusted vendors.

Is Yellow Horn Legal?

Yes, it is legal in most US states just like kratom. Some states such as California and Florida contain local counties where kratom is illegal due to their local laws. Some examples include San Diego, California and Sarasota County, Florida. If in doubt, always check with any kratom vendor regarding the legality of kratom in the area.

Can I Mix Yellow Vein Horn with Other Strains?

The mixing of yellow horn kratom with other kratom strains is generally discouraged as it can result in tolerance issues. This can have a negative impact on user experience. Instead, users are encouraged to switch between using different kratom strains to prevent this from happening.

Are There Similar Strains to Yellow Horn?

Yes, yellow horn is similar to white horn kratom and green horn kratom where white horn kratom is more stimulating white green horn is more relaxing compared to yellow horn.

Is Yellow Horn Worth Trying?

Yes, yellow horn offers a great experience as a yellow vein kratom that is stimulating and relaxing at the same time. Unlike any other kratom strain, yellow horn is unforgettable and can increase productivity while making the process enjoyable. Since it can be difficult to acquire, it is important for users to obtain yellow vein horn from a reputable source.