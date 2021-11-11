CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hy-Vee takes stress away from holiday meal planning, cooking

By Erin La Row
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

Hy-Vee is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.

TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — Hy-Vee wants to help make your holiday planning a little less stressful by making delicious family meals quick to prepare and easy to clean up.

Jordan Eslick with Topeka’s Hy-Vee stopped by FOX 43 AM Live to talk about holiday offerings and easy meal solutions, as well as how Hy-Vee’s helping put younger kids at ease while getting their COVID-19 vaccines.

