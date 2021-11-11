CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Fancy Footwork’ this Saturday

By Erin La Row
 4 days ago

TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — The Topeka Symphony Orchestra is preparing for another great concert at White Concert Hall. “Fancy Footwork” is Saturday, Nov. 13 starting at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will feature several rarely heard pieces — two by women composers.

Kyle Wiley Pickett, the music director, and conductor, stopped by FOX 43 AM Live to talk about the upcoming concert and what it’s been like finding a sense of normalcy for the performing arts.

