Superior Red Dragon Kratom

 5 days ago

A new upcoming strain, superior red dragon kratom is gaining traction in the kratom community. Superior red vein dragon is a high-quality red vein strain offering a smooth and rich experience. With intense predictable effects that are long-lasting, superior red dragon has garnered a wide fan base that is specifically loyal to the variety.

Superior Red Vein Dragon Kratom Origins

The origins for superior red vein dragon kratom is unclear as some claim that it originates from Thailand while others speculate that it could be from Malaysia. Although its origins are unclear, this strain is currently cultivated in various southeast Asian countries as these regions have soil compositions and climate that are best suited for the growth of superior red dragon.

Superior red vein dragon has been reported to contain about 100 different alkaloids with the two main alkaloids being mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine. Despite being present in most kratom varieties, each strain has a unique alkaloid profile which means that the alkaloid ratio differs. Superior red dragon is one of the most sought-after strains due to its high concentrations of 9-hydroxycorynantheidine. This enables it to offer more intense effects of relaxation and mood elevation when compared to other strains.

Although similar to red dragon kratom, the superior version is made by selecting the best leaves that are used to make red dragon kratom. This results in a version that has a higher alkaloid content that leads to longer lasting effects.

Superior Red Dragon Kratom Effects and Benefits

Superior red dragon is known as a fast-acting strain that has longer lasting effects compared to other kratom strains. When taken on an empty stomach, the effects kick in even faster and can last around 6 to 8 hours. Some of the benefits of superior red dragon kratom are:

  • Analgesia

Like any red vein kratom variety, superior red dragon kratom offers excellent pain-relieving effects but it is much stronger comparatively. It is suitable for individuals with chronic moderate to severe pain. Its analgesic effects have been reported to benefit those with conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis.

  • Relaxation and Sleep Aid

Superior red dragon is known for its relaxing effects due to the high concentration of 9-hydroxycorynantheidine. It is best used at the end of the day for individuals who want to relax after a stressful day. Due to its relaxing effects, it is recommended for those with anxiety and insomnia. Taken at moderate to heavy doses, it helps users to fall asleep and improve their quality of rest as well.

  • Mood Elevation

Since superior red dragon has euphoric effects, it can help elevate the user’s mood. It has been described to bring a feeling of joy and optimism, allowing users to relax better. For this reason, it is a great strain for those with depression as a tiny dose can help them start the day with optimism.

Superior Red Vein Dragon Dosage

There is no set dosage for superior red vein dragon kratom as every person has unique variables such as age, weight, health status, and more. Dosage also depends on the form of kratom product along with alkaloid content. This is the reason why users are recommended to experiment when using a new kratom strain to find their optimal dose.

Since superior red vein dragon is a more potent kratom strain, start with a dose of 1 gram. If the user is of smaller stature or tends to be more sensitive, start with a dose of 0.5 grams. A fast impact strain, effects should be felt within 15-20 minutes. Let the effects peak around 60 to 90 minutes. Assess if the desired effects are achieved. If not, take an additional dose of 0.5 to 1.5 grams depending on the effects desired.

On average, users take a dose of 2 to 3 grams. Moderate doses range from 4 to 5 grams and heavy doses are around 6 grams. At higher doses, it can result in intense sedative effects and have a higher risk of side effects.

Users who find an optimal dose and are no longer able to achieve the same effects despite using a heavy dose should switch to a different kratom strain or tapering down the amount used for several days before going back to their optimal dose. Resist the temptation to use a higher dose as this can result in users using increasingly higher amounts of kratom.

Superior Red Dragon Side Effects

Since it is a natural herbal supplement, superior red dragon has a low risk of side effects. If present, the side effects of superior red dragon are generally short term. The risk of side effects is higher among beginners to kratom or when used in larger than recommended doses. Some of the potential side effects include:

  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Constipation
  • Dizziness
  • Headaches
  • Tremors
  • Irritability
  • Abdominal Pain

Best Ways to Take Superior Red Vein Dragon Kratom

There are many great ways to enjoy superior red vein dragon. One of the most popular ways is the toss and wash method where users place kratom powder on their tongue and wash it down with any beverage. This method is preferred by many kratom veterans as it is convenient and cost effective.

Kratom powder is preferred as it is the most versatile form as it can be added into food dishes and drinks such as juices and smoothies. There is a recent trend where it is used to make kratom shots. These methods help to hide and mask the smell and taste of kratom for those who dislike it.

Superior red dragon kratom powder can also be used to make kratom tea by adding hot water to the kratom powder. This concoction is allowed to steep for 5 to 10 minutes before it is strained. The superior red dragon kratom tea can then be consumed plain or with additional flavors such as honey, agave, lemon, ginger, and more to improve its palatability.

Kratom capsules are also a great way to take kratom for beginners and users who are always on the go as it is convenient. With premeasured doses, users do not have to measure out their dose. Since kratom capsules are more expensive, some kratom users opt to make their own capsules by purchasing kratom powder and empty capsules to make their own superior red dragon kratom capsules.

Where to Buy Superior Red Dragon Kratom

Since superior red dragon kratom can be difficult to source, it is best to obtain it from a reputable vendor. Purchasing this fairly new strain from a reputable vendor guarantees a higher quality product that is genuine. One of the best kratom vendors of 2021 is New Dawn Kratom. This vendor made its name by offering premium quality products at the lowest prices on the kratom market. They pushed their boundaries even further by offering a 20% discount on all orders and free shipping on orders above $40. Backed by scores of amazing customer reviews and a 30-day money back guarantee, users can purchase from NDK with peace of mind.

How Does Superior Red Vein Dragon Compare to Other Dragon Kratom Strains

While red dragon kratom is known for its effects of relaxation, pain relief, and mood elevation, superior red dragon offers all this as well. However, superior red dragon effects last longer and is more intense. It offers a cleaner experience as it is made with selected red dragon kratom leaves and contain a higher alkaloid content. Comparatively, white dragon kratom is a more stimulating strain that offers an energy boost and better focus. Green dragon kratom offers the best of both white and red dragon kratom, bringing a balance favored by many kratom lovers.

How Does Superior Red Dragon Compare to Other Red Kratom Varieties

Since superior red dragon kratom is made from selected red dragon leaves, it contains a higher alkaloid content and offers a more intense experience. For this reason, it has more impact, and its effects are more reliable compared to other red kratom varieties.

Superior Red Dragon Kratom FAQs

  • What Forms does Superior Red Vein Dragon Kratom Come In?

It comes in powder and capsule forms.

  • Can You Make Superior Red Dragon Kratom Tea?

Yes, to make it, add hot water to superior red vein dragon kratom powder and let it steep for 5 to 10 minutes before straining the mixture. The tea can be consumed plain or with added flavors such as honey, lemon, and ginger.

  • Does Kratom Superior Red Dragon Contain Caffeine?

No, it does not contain caffeine. Instead, it contains alkaloids which can mimic the effects of caffeine. White vein kratom strains are the best strains for those looking for a caffeine alternative.

  • Is Red Dragon Kratom Vegan?

Yes, it is suitable for vegans. If it comes in capsule forms, make sure that the capsules are made from plant-based material as some kratom vendors use capsules made from gelatin, a bovine source which means it is no longer vegan friendly.

  • Is Superior Red Dragon Kratom Tested Before It Is Sold?

Testing of kratom products is dependent on the kratom vendor. Most reputable kratom vendors such as New Dawn Kratom test their products regularly to ensure the purity of their products and that it does not contain any contaminants. For this reason, users are encouraged to buy from reputable kratom vendors.

  • Is Red Dragon Superior Kratom Legal?

Yes, it is legal in most US states just like any other kratom strain. There are some local areas where kratom is illegal even when the state declares it to be legal. Examples include Sarasota County, Florida and San Diego, California.

  • Can I Mix Superior Red Dragon Kratom with Other Strains?

The mixing of kratom strains is generally discouraged as it can lead to tolerance issues which have a negative impact on user experience. It can also cause users to use increasingly higher doses of kratom which is far more than recommended. Instead, users should switch between using different kratom strains to decrease the likelihood of tolerance issues.

Is Superior Red Vein Dragon Worth Trying?

Yes, superior red vein dragon is worth trying as it offers strong effects of pain relief, relaxation, and mood elevation. This is a great strain for users who are looking to relax. It is suitable for users with pain, depression, anxiety, and insomnia. Great for both beginners and veterans, superior red dragon is an unforgettable experience.

FLORIDA STATE
FLORIDA STATE
CUSTOMER SERVICE
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
INDONESIA
PUBLIC HEALTH
AGRICULTURE
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the CEO Just Gave This Important Update on Boosters

In late September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized and recommended an additional shot of the Pfizer vaccine for select groups. Now, more than 9 million people have received a Pfizer booster shot, per the CDC. A panel for the FDA also just endorsed booster doses for certain Moderna recipients and all Johnson & Johnson recipients, but you still can't get an additional shot of either vaccine yet, as these boosters haven't gotten official authorization from the FDA and a recommendation from the CDC.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Malaysia
Country
Thailand
HEALTH
SKIN CARE
