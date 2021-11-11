CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Jongkong Kratom

Relatively new and somewhat of a rarity, white vein Jongkong kratom is a potent white vein kratom strain that is loved for its refreshing effect. White Jongkong kratom has a unique alkaloid profile due to its growing and drying process. One of the best white strains on the market, white Jongkong is a great caffeine alternative with a strong aroma.

White Vein Jongkong Kratom Origins

Named after the region it is thought to originate from, white vein Jongkong kratom is still currently cultivated in the Jongkong province in Indonesia. It thrives near the Kapuas Valley due to the tropical climate and fertile soil of the area making it a potent and robust strain. The unique ecosystem in Jongkong features an abundance of plant life, birds, animals, and many more. The rich biodiversity is thought to help contribute to the alkaloid profile of white Jongkong making it one of the most balanced white vein varieties on the market.

White Jongkong Kratom Effects and Benefits

With a full range of alkaloids, white vein Jongkong has a similar chemical profile to maeng da kratom making it one of the most potent white vein varieties available. White Jongkong is a fast and powerful strain that is often used for its stimulating effects. Some of its benefits include:

  • Energy Boost

Like its other white vein peers, white Jongkong can offer a substantial energy boost making it one of the go-to strains as a caffeine alternative. However, it is much more potent than most of the other white varieties and a low dose goes a long way. White Jongkong is great for users who need a strain that picks them up and pushes them on, making it useful when there are extra tasks that need to be completed on time. Some users take it before their visit to the gym to get more out of their workout session.

  • Improved Focus and Concentration

Many users have also reported that white Jongkong has helped boost their focus and concentration allowing them to increase their productivity levels significantly. As they become less distracted, their memory improves as well. This enables complex tasks to be completed in a shorter timeframe.

  • Euphoria

White Jongkong provides a moderate amount of euphoria. Users describe it as a feeling of optimism and joy. As it helps motivate users to get going, it is a great strain to use at the beginning of the day as it kickstarts the day on a positive note. Many report that their negative thoughts are kept away with white Jongkong. While it is great to provide some degree of support for users with anxiety and depression, it should not be used as a substitute for professional medical treatment and therapy sessions.

White Vein Jongkong Dosage

There is no set dosage for each user as every individual has unique factors such as age, weight, health status, metabolic rate, and more. This is the reason why users are encouraged to experiment to find their optimal dose. It is best to keep a journal that records the dosages taken and effects achieved.

As a potent and robust kratom variety, beginners should start with about 0.5 to 1 gram. Users who are smaller in stature or tend to more sensitive should stick to the lower end with dosage. Wait for the effects to peat around 60 to 90 minutes and assessing if it has achieved the desired effects. If not, users can take an additional 0.5 to 1 gram.

With more experience, users can gradually scale up their dose. An average dose ranges from 2 to 4 grams and heavy doses ranges from 5 to 8 grams. Higher doses are highly discouraged as it has a higher possibility of causing side effects.

Users who started at a low dose and no longer able to achieve the same effects with a heavy dose should switch to a different strain or try tapering down for several days before going back to a regular dose. Resist the temptation to use increasingly higher doses as this could lead to a tolerance issue.

White Jongkong Side Effects

Since white Jongkong kratom is a natural herbal product, the side effects of it are minimal when used accordingly. Side effects are mostly seen among beginners to kratom and users who are using higher than recommended doses. Some of the potential side effects include:

  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Headaches
  • Dizziness
  • Constipation
  • Dry mouth
  • Irritability
  • Abdominal pain

Best Ways to Take White Vein Jongkong Kratom

There are many great ways to take white Jongkong, but the toss-and-wash method is undoubtedly the best as it is convenient and cost efficient. The method of choice for many kratom veterans, the user places the kratom powder on the tongue and washes it down with any beverage. Kratom powder is the best form of kratom to use as it is highly versatile. It can be added to food dishes and drinks such as juices and smoothies. Some use it to make kratom shots and kratom tea.

This can be made by adding hot water to white Jongkong kratom powder and letting it steep for 5 to 10 minutes before straining it. This tea can be consumed plain or with additional flavors such as honey, lemon, and ginger to improve its taste. Some users buy kratom powder and empty capsules to make their own white Jongkong kratom capsules as it is much more affordable compared to just purchasing it directly from kratom vendors. Capsules are a great option as it completely hides the taste or smell of kratom. It is also highly convenient as the doses are accurately premeasured, great for kratom beginners and users who are always on the move.

Where to Buy White Jongkong Kratom

It is important to buy kratom from reputable kratom vendors as they guarantee user experience and safety. One of the best kratom vendors of 2021 is New Dawn Kratom, a relatively new company that became well-known due to their premium quality kratom and most affordable prices on the market. This brand offers an additional 20% off along with free shipping on orders above $40. Backed by a 30-day money back guarantee and hundreds of satisfied customer reviews, this kratom vendor is a great choice as they also offer a wide variety of kratom strains.

How White Vein Jongkong Compares to Other Jongkong Kratom

While white Jongkong is a stimulating strain that offers an energy boost and improved focus, red Jongkong is on the other side of the spectrum as it is a mellow strain that provides relaxation, pain relief, and mood elevation. Green Jongkong offers the best of both white and red Jongkong by bringing balanced effects.

How White Jongkong Compares to Other White Kratom Varieties

White Jongkong is one of the more potent white vein kratom varieties, comparable to white maeng da. It has a refreshing and calming effect that is unlike any other white kratom strain as it offers a more balanced experience than its peers.

White Jongkong Kratom FAQs

  • What Forms does White Jongkong Come In?

It comes in powder and capsule forms.

  • How Do I Make White Jongkong Kratom Tea?

To make the tea, add hot water to white vein Jongkong kratom powder. Let it steep for 5 to 10 minutes before straining it. The tea can be consumed plain or with added flavors such as honey, ginger, and lemon to improve its flavor.

  • Does White Jongkong Kratom Contain Caffeine?

No, it does not contain caffeine. However, it contains substances that can mimic the effects of caffeine. This is especially true for white vein kratom varieties. For this reason, white Jongkong is a great choice as a caffeine alternative.

  • Is White Jongkong Kratom Suitable for Vegans?

Yes, white vein Jongkong is suitable for vegans. If it comes in the capsule form, look out for capsules that are made from bovine as this comes from a bovine source, rendering it no longer vegan friendly.

  • Is White Vein Jongkong Kratom Tested Before It Is Sold?

Testing of kratom products depends on the vendor. This is the reason why users are encouraged to purchase from reputable kratom vendors as they test their products regularly for purity and contaminants.

  • Is White Jongkong Kratom Legal?

Yes, white vein Jongkong is legal as kratom is legal in most US states. There are some states such as California and Florida that contain local counties where kratom is illegal. Examples include San Diego, California and Sarasota Country, Florida.

  • Can I Mix White Jongkong with Other Kratom Strains?

The mixing of kratom strains is generally discouraged as it can result in tolerance issues. This can have a negative impact on user experience. Users are recommended to switch or rotate between using kratom strains to decrease the likelihood of tolerance.

  • Are There Similar Strains to White Jongkong?

Yes, white maeng da is a great substitute if white Jongkong is not available. White maeng da is also incredibly potent but is less balanced in terms of effects when compared to white Jongkong.

Is White Jongkong Kratom Worth Trying?

Yes, white Jongkong is a must try strain as it is a rare and incredibly potent strain that offers the best of white vein varieties but with more balanced. Loved for its strong aroma, stimulating effects, and unique experience, white Jongkong should be on the list for all kratom lovers.

