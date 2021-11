After finishing the game Last of Us, I was thrilled to hear that the sequel had come out. However, I didn’t expect the sequel to be a masterpiece that I would hate. The game Last of Us II takes place in a post-apocalyptic world that is brimming with zombies. The game starts off peacefully where players can see the slow building of a new society after the pandemic, but this is quickly changed to the same grim atmosphere as the first game. As the intro plays out, we soon find our main protagonist, Ellie, captured and forced to watch a group of people kill her mentor and father figure. The rest of the game follows Ellie on her journey of seeking revenge.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO