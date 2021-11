The Carolina Panthers are in need of a quarterback. A familiar face will be the answer. Carolina signed Cam Newton to a one-year contract Thursday hours after Jonathan A. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer reported the team scheduled a meeting with their all-time passing leader regarding a possible return to the franchise that drafted him. Newton, who played for the Panthers from 2011 to 2019, has been a free agent since the New England Patriots released him in August. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the one-year contract is worth up to $10 million for the rest of year, which includes $4.5 million fully guaranteed and a $1.5 million roster bonus.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO