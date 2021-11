If anyone needs more proof that Bryan Fuller’s “Hannibal” has one of the most active and passionate fandoms around, look no further than a Kickstarter campaign for a new book of artwork inspired by the three-season TV series meeting its goal in just 15 minutes (via Nerdist). The crowdfunding campaign launched November 15 with a $7,500 goal. In just mere hours, “Hannibal” fans have raised over $25,000 and counting. That number is from over 250 backers, and there’s still 29 days left to go on the campaign as of this writing. The book is officially titled “Hannibal Artbook” and comes from...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO