Emanuel Sanchez will meet Jeremy Kennedy in the cage. Sanchez, a former title challenger, will fight with Kennedy, a former UFC fighter at Bellator 272 on December 3. Sanchez fought twice in the following year and suffered a loss in both fights. In April 2021, he faced legendary Patricio Freire and suffered a first-round submission loss. His second bout was at Bellator 263 where he suffered a unanimous decision loss in a three-rounder bout with Mads Burnell.

UFC ・ 14 DAYS AGO